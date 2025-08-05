Offset Announces New Album With A Star-Studded Tracklist

Offset will be releasing his next studio album, Kiari, on August 22nd. He confirmed the news on social media, Monday night, treating fans to both the tracklist and cover artwork. According to Kurrco, the tracklist will feature appearances from NBA YoungBoy, YFN Lucci, Gunna, JID, Teezo Touchdown, John Legend, and Ty Dolla $ign.

The announcement has fans on social media stoked for new music from the Migos rapper. "imma have to see what that song with YFN Lucci talking bout," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Offset and Gunna gotta stop playing and drop a collab." Other fans had less excitement. "Do other rappers not fw him? cause what are these features?" one user replied to the tracklist. One more wrote: "Teezo Touchdown government mandated feature."

The project will mark his first full-length release since 2023's Set It Off. That album featured appearances from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy, and Chlöe. It peaked at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200.

Offset & Cardi B's Relationship

One notable exclusion from the Kiari tracklist is Cardi B. The two were married from 2017 to 2024, making the new effort his first solo release while not in a relationship with the Invasion of Privacy rapper. She also has a new album on the way in Am I the Drama?, which is due for release on September 19.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in the summer of 2024. In recent months, she's begun dating New England Patriots star receiver Stefon Diggs. The two have made several public appearances together, including on a yacht outing in Miami that landed Diggs in trouble with the Patriots.