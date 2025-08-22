Offset Addresses The Pain & Loss One Last Time In The Therapeutic “KIARI”

Offset revealed that Kiari’s final song will be a closer to his marriage with Cardi B. They share three kids together.

The last few years have taken a toll on Atlanta rap star Offset. The loss of loved ones, beefs with other artists, scandals, and now, a high-profiel divorce, Set appears ready to move on with his life. However, with his latest album, KIARI, he settles his debt with the past before he moves on to the next phase of his life.

Ahead of the new album's release, fans anticipated Offset to address his upcoming divorce from Cardi B, who he shares three children with and the loss of fellow Migos member Takeoff. With "Move On," Offset revealed ahead of time that the album's closer will address his perspective on the divorce.

The new album, named after his birth name Kiari Cephus, arrives with 18 tracks and a wide-ranging sound that blends personal reflection, ambition, and chart-ready appeal. The album balances raw storytelling with polished hooks, showcasing his growth as an artist determined to carve out a lasting solo legacy beyond Migos.

Along for the ride, Offset taps a star-studded guestlist, including Key Glock, JID, NBA Youngboy, and John Legend. Between the anticipated subject matter, Set delivers arguably his best work yet.

The project explores themes of resilience, family, and artistic longevity, offering a more vulnerable portrait of the rapper. With its mix of intimacy and spectacle, Kiari positions Offset as one of rap’s most adaptable voices.

KIARI- Offset

Official Tracklist

  1. Enemies
  2. Pills Ft. NBA Youngboy
  3. Professional
  4. Back In That Mode Ft. YFN Lucci
  5. Different Species
  6. Bodies Ft. JID
  7. Love You Down
  8. Run It Up Ft. Key Glock
  9. Set It Off
  10. Folgers
  11. All Of My Hoes
  12. Calories
  13. Checkmate (Smooth)
  14. Backends Fasho
  15. Prada Myself Ft. Teezo Touchdown
  16. Never Let Go
  17. Favorite Girl Ft. Ty Dolla $ign
  18. Move On

