Offset is following the trend of introducing an expanded edition of a newly released album to close out August. The former Migo dropped off his most personal tape to date in the form of his government self-titled KIARI on August 22.
But just seven days later, he dropped the visual deluxe to it with music videos for every song on the original 18-song set. However, to properly experience it seamlessly, you must be an Apple Music user. It is worth noting that all of the visuals are available on YouTube, though.
However, the additions continue as Offset also includes five bonus tracks. The one leading them off is a more sample-heavy version of "Bodies" which actually credits Drowning Pool, the rock band who wrote "Bodies" back in 2001. BNYX is also on it as the main producer, replacing Vinylz, FNZ, and the rest of the OG crew.
After that comes "Athlete," "History," "How Did We Get Here?" with CeeLo Green, and the previously released "Swing My Way." The final alteration is the more colorful cover art, which takes on green color scheme. You can check out KIARI:OFFSET (The Visual Album) below.
Offset KIARI:OFFSET (The Visual Album)
KIARI:OFFSET (The Visual Album) Tracklist:
- Enemies
- Pills with NBA YoungBoy
- Professional
- Back In That Mode (feat.) YFN Lucci
- Different Species with Gunna
- Bodies with JID
- Love You Down
- Run It Up with Key Glock
- Set It Off
- Folgers
- All Of My Hoes
- Calories
- Checkmate (Smooth)
- Backends Fasho
- Prada Myself with Teezo Touchdown
- Never Let Go
- Favorite Girl with Ty Dolla $ign
- Move On
- Bodies with JID, Drowning Pool, BNYX
- Athlete
- History
- How Did We Get Here? with CeeLo Green
- Swing My Way