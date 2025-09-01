Offset Adds Remix Of "Bodies" & Four More Cuts Via "KIARI: (The Visual Album)"

offset offset
The "visual" aspect of this "KIARI" deluxe edition is fully realized on Apple Music, but Offset added five more songs in total as well.

Offset is following the trend of introducing an expanded edition of a newly released album to close out August. The former Migo dropped off his most personal tape to date in the form of his government self-titled KIARI on August 22.

But just seven days later, he dropped the visual deluxe to it with music videos for every song on the original 18-song set. However, to properly experience it seamlessly, you must be an Apple Music user. It is worth noting that all of the visuals are available on YouTube, though.

However, the additions continue as Offset also includes five bonus tracks. The one leading them off is a more sample-heavy version of "Bodies" which actually credits Drowning Pool, the rock band who wrote "Bodies" back in 2001. BNYX is also on it as the main producer, replacing Vinylz, FNZ, and the rest of the OG crew.

After that comes "Athlete," "History," "How Did We Get Here?" with CeeLo Green, and the previously released "Swing My Way." The final alteration is the more colorful cover art, which takes on green color scheme. You can check out KIARI:OFFSET (The Visual Album) below.

Offset KIARI:OFFSET (The Visual Album)

KIARI:OFFSET (The Visual Album) Tracklist:

  1. Enemies
  2. Pills with NBA YoungBoy
  3. Professional
  4. Back In That Mode (feat.) YFN Lucci
  5. Different Species with Gunna
  6. Bodies with JID
  7. Love You Down
  8. Run It Up with Key Glock
  9. Set It Off
  10. Folgers
  11. All Of My Hoes
  12. Calories
  13. Checkmate (Smooth)
  14. Backends Fasho
  15. Prada Myself with Teezo Touchdown
  16. Never Let Go
  17. Favorite Girl with Ty Dolla $ign
  18. Move On
  19. Bodies with JID, Drowning Pool, BNYX
  20. Athlete
  21. History
  22. How Did We Get Here? with CeeLo Green
  23. Swing My Way

