Offset impressed a lot of fans with his new album KIARI, and he wants his visuals and rollout for the record to reflect its personal focus. He just dropped a music video for every single track on the LP via YouTube, including such highlights as "Different Species" with Gunna and "Prada Myself" with Teezo Touchdown.

Those artists actually make appearances in the videos, all of which are set in a therapist's office. This intends to reflect the former Migo's reflective assessment of his current state, which ranges from straightforward bangers to more confessional and soulful cuts.

Whether it's "Move On" detailing the fallout with Cardi B or "Checkmate (Smooth)" coasting over a woozy beat, each music video contains striking visuals to pair with the content matter. The overall therapy set-up makes this unique idea feel cohesive.

Previously, Offset already dropped visuals for "Professional," "Bodies" with JID, and "Set It Off," as well as a John Legend-assisted "Never Let Go" video that came out just last week, coinciding with KIARI's release. We will see what other rollout strategies and approaches he engages with while promoting the new album.

Offset Tweets

One of these promo moves was Offset's recent interview on the Full Send podcast, where he went into his collaborative chemistry with Gunna. "We just know the pockets to be in, bounce off each other with good ideas," he remarked. In addition, the Georgia rapper addressed potential backlash over this friendship due to the YSL RICO trial controversy. "Don't be my business, so, nah. I don't see no flack," he posited. "He taught me a valuable lesson, too: tune s**t out and get to what people really love you for."

Elsewhere, Offset clapped back at fan reception to KIARI via some cheeky tweets. When a fan admitted that they hate how the new album is good, he had a comical response: "why you gotta hate to say it lol."

