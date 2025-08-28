Offset Unleashes Music Videos For Every Single Track On New Album "KIARI"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 699 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: All Star Saturday Night
February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Migos band members Quavo (left), Takeoff (center), and Offset (right) during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Gunna and Teezo Touchdown make special appearances in Offset's new music videos, which all center around a common concept.

Offset impressed a lot of fans with his new album KIARI, and he wants his visuals and rollout for the record to reflect its personal focus. He just dropped a music video for every single track on the LP via YouTube, including such highlights as "Different Species" with Gunna and "Prada Myself" with Teezo Touchdown.

Those artists actually make appearances in the videos, all of which are set in a therapist's office. This intends to reflect the former Migo's reflective assessment of his current state, which ranges from straightforward bangers to more confessional and soulful cuts.

Whether it's "Move On" detailing the fallout with Cardi B or "Checkmate (Smooth)" coasting over a woozy beat, each music video contains striking visuals to pair with the content matter. The overall therapy set-up makes this unique idea feel cohesive.

Previously, Offset already dropped visuals for "Professional," "Bodies" with JID, and "Set It Off," as well as a John Legend-assisted "Never Let Go" video that came out just last week, coinciding with KIARI's release. We will see what other rollout strategies and approaches he engages with while promoting the new album.

Read More: Offset "KIARI" Review

Offset Tweets

One of these promo moves was Offset's recent interview on the Full Send podcast, where he went into his collaborative chemistry with Gunna. "We just know the pockets to be in, bounce off each other with good ideas," he remarked. In addition, the Georgia rapper addressed potential backlash over this friendship due to the YSL RICO trial controversy. "Don't be my business, so, nah. I don't see no flack," he posited. "He taught me a valuable lesson, too: tune s**t out and get to what people really love you for."

Elsewhere, Offset clapped back at fan reception to KIARI via some cheeky tweets. When a fan admitted that they hate how the new album is good, he had a comical response: "why you gotta hate to say it lol."

More Music Videos

Although the new album's first week sales projections are more underwhelming than anticipated, KIARI's still clearly resonating with a lot of folks. With these new music videos, that appreciation will only rise.

Read More: Offset's "KIARI" Headed For Disappointing Debut On The Hot 200 Despite Positive Reviews

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025 Music Offset Shares Why Gunna Is His Favorite Artist To Work With 2.3K
Offset New Teaser Kiari Album Hip Hop News Music Offset Confronts His Egos In New Teaser For "Kiari" Album 535
Offset "Kiari" Boiler Room Hip Hop News Music Offset Builds Hype For New Album “Kiari” With Electric Boiler Room Listening Event 962
Nouveau Bar &amp; Grill Winter Wonderland Experience Holiday Toy Drive With Offset Music Offset Announces New Album With A Star-Studded Tracklist 4.2K
Comments 2