Offset Fires Back At Listener's Backhanded Compliment For His New Album

Offset has created a lot of enemies following his turbulent fallout with Cardi B. However, it seems like one member of the Bardi Gang is coming clean on how they feel about his new album. As caught by the Jasmine Brand a X user tweeted, "I hate to say it but offset album is good."
The former Migos member caught wind of the post, and responded, "why you gotta hate to say it lol." It's a funny exchange, but one that does make us question why this listener expressed their praise in this way. Is it your average hater or indifferent fan? Or is it one of Cardi B's loyal followers?
Ultimately, we don't know. But part of our line of thinking stems from 'Set taking some accountability for his actions on KIARI. On the closing track, "Move On," the Atlanta hitmaker apologizes for his behavior amid the split.
He opens the song's lone verse with, "I take the blame, okay (Okay) / I take the shame, okay (Okay)." While this will earn some people's respect, he then proceeds to take some apparent shots at Cardi B on the way out.
"Walkin' right past, I don't know you / You never listen to no rules / You never cook n****s no food / [...] just want go out to Nobu."
Offset KIARI
Certainly an interesting set of bars considering the fact that Offset labeled this track as "peacefully moving on." "It’s all love, peace. It's love. I just ended that up with the album, just to end that chapter of that sh*t because it's like, just move on, it’s over and done with. It was great while it lasted. You know what I mean? That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed," he said in part to AP.
Either way, fans are mostly enjoying his third solo studio album. The 18-song effort dropped this Friday, August 22 with songs like "Bodies" featuring JID, as well as other joints with Gunna, John Legend, NBA YoungBoy and more.