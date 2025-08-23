Offset Fires Back At Listener's Backhanded Compliment For His New Album

Offset dropped his most personal and honest record to date this weekend with "KIARI" featuring JID, Gunna, John Legend and more.

Certainly an interesting set of bars considering the fact that Offset labeled this track as "peacefully moving on." "It’s all love, peace. It's love. I just ended that up with the album, just to end that chapter of that sh*t because it's like, just move on, it’s over and done with. It was great while it lasted. You know what I mean? That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed," he said in part to AP.

The former Migos member caught wind of the post, and responded, "why you gotta hate to say it lol." It's a funny exchange, but one that does make us question why this listener expressed their praise in this way. Is it your average hater or indifferent fan? Or is it one of Cardi B's loyal followers?

