It's already been a busy year for Offset, but now, he's gearing up to unleash his third studio album, Kiari. The project is slated to drop this Friday (August 22), and in honor of the impending release, he decided to tease what's to come at The Boiler Room in New York City. Last night, he previewed the album from behind the DJ booth, as captured by TMZ.

From the looks of things, fans are feeling it so far, and can't wait for the official release. This isn't the first teaser they've gotten recently, however. During a recent interview with the Associated Press, the former Migos member discussed a song called "Move On," which will close the upcoming album.

According to him, it's about his relationship with Cardi B. The two of them have three children together, and decided to go their separate ways for good last summer. Things have gotten pretty messy since, as they've gone after each other online for the world to see on multiple occasions.

Offset Kiari

"It’s about moving on, like, peacefully," Offset explained. "That’s what the message is supposed to be: moving on peacefully. It’s all love, peace. It's love. I just ended that up with the album, just to end that chapter of that s**t because it's like, just move on, it’s over and done with. It was great while it lasted. You know what I mean? That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed."

Kiari will feature the likes of Gunna, NBA YoungBoy, YFN Lucci, JID, Teezo Touchdown, John Legend, and Ty Dolla $ign. It'll follow his 2023 album, Set It Off.