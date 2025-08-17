Offset Confronts His Egos In New Teaser For "Kiari" Album

Offset has dealt with a lot of drama in his life, and this celebrity experience often leads artists to look inward and rethink their identity. It seems like he'll go through this process on his new album Kiari, which comes out next week on Friday, August 22 and just received a new teaser.

In a video shared to Twitter by the former Migo, he sits in a cold room across from presumably his therapist, who refers to him as Kiari (his real name). But when she calls him by his artist name, he finally makes eye contact, and four other versions of him appear in the room before a short song snippet plays.

Offset already dropped "Bodies" alongside fellow Georgia rapper JID as one of the singles, plus more tracks. But we'll see if he has something else to offer before Kiari comes out. Many fans took note of the personal and therapeutic shades in this teaser, and expect the album to follow similar themes.

In addition, some fans even compared this rollout to the rest of 'Set's material or other popular hip-hop releases in recent years. We'll have to wait until next Friday, August 22 to hear how this all will manifest.

Offset New Album

However, other Offset projects are also on the horizon. In an interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music, he revealed that he and Quavo might one day team up for a collaborative LP to honor the memory and legacy of the late former Migo, Takeoff.

"It’s possible," the father of six explained. "No conversations about that, though, but it’s possible. First, we’re just checking in with each other and see each other’s worlds: ‘You good?'"

Also, Offset's romantic drama will presumably be a focus on Kiari given the personal direction it seems to go in. His divorce from Cardi B continues to cause a lot of debate and scrutiny online, something both parties are trying to contend with.