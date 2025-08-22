Offset Opens Up About Takeoff’s Tragic Death In Emotional New “KIARI” Track

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: (L-R) Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos attend the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)
Today, Offset unleashed his third studio album "KIARI," which features Gunna, JID, Key Glock, John Legend, and more.

Today, Offset released his third studio album, KIARI. The project features the likes of Gunna, JID, Key Glock, and more. He even enlisted the help of John Legend for the emotional track "Never Let Go." In it, he reflects on the tragic 2022 death of his Migos groupmate, Takeoff.

"Play back all the memories, hopin' they don't fade / Bando to the jet, jet to the stage / Hard to see my n***a in that grave, this sh*t crazy / I'd give all this sh*t back just to get you back," he raps. "Can't trust these n***as, f*ck 'em, how I'm supposed to get over you? / Ain't been the same, 'cause the pain f*ck up everything."

Takeoff was fatally shot at a private party at a Houston bowling alley. Patrick Clark was later charged for allegedly pulling the trigger. Ever since, Offset has been open about how difficult the loss has been for him.

Read More: Offset Addresses The Pain & Loss One Last Time In The Therapeutic “KIARI”

Offset KIARI

As for the other former Migo, Quavo, his relationship with Offset has gotten rocky over the years. Fortunately, it appears that they're in a good place nowadays, even speaking on a regular basis. In June, the two of them got together with Takeoff's other loved ones to celebrate what would have been his 31st birthday.

“Gotta celebrate him," Offset stated at the time. "Any bullsh*t get put aside about bruh. Because he was the glue. He was the one who keep our head straight when we were trying to — you know how that sh*t be? The three of us n****s think one way. He always was the n**** that was the medium.”

During a conversation with Ebro Darden on Apple Music earlier this month, Offset even claimed that a collaborative album with Quavo to honor Takeoff isn't off the table. “It’s possible,” he said. “No conversations about that, though, but it’s possible. First, we’re just checking in with each other and see each other’s worlds: ‘You good?'”

Read More: Offset Builds Hype For New Album “Kiari” With Electric Boiler Room Listening Event

