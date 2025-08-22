Today, Offset released his third studio album, KIARI. The project features the likes of Gunna, JID, Key Glock, and more. He even enlisted the help of John Legend for the emotional track "Never Let Go." In it, he reflects on the tragic 2022 death of his Migos groupmate, Takeoff.

"Play back all the memories, hopin' they don't fade / Bando to the jet, jet to the stage / Hard to see my n***a in that grave, this sh*t crazy / I'd give all this sh*t back just to get you back," he raps. "Can't trust these n***as, f*ck 'em, how I'm supposed to get over you? / Ain't been the same, 'cause the pain f*ck up everything."

Takeoff was fatally shot at a private party at a Houston bowling alley. Patrick Clark was later charged for allegedly pulling the trigger. Ever since, Offset has been open about how difficult the loss has been for him.

Offset KIARI

As for the other former Migo, Quavo, his relationship with Offset has gotten rocky over the years. Fortunately, it appears that they're in a good place nowadays, even speaking on a regular basis. In June, the two of them got together with Takeoff's other loved ones to celebrate what would have been his 31st birthday.

“Gotta celebrate him," Offset stated at the time. "Any bullsh*t get put aside about bruh. Because he was the glue. He was the one who keep our head straight when we were trying to — you know how that sh*t be? The three of us n****s think one way. He always was the n**** that was the medium.”