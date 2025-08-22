Offset Honors Takeoff In Moving “Never Let Go” Video Featuring John Legend

BY Caroline Fisher 89 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Offset "Never Let Go" Video Hip Hop News
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Today, Offset dropped his new album "Kiari," featuring NBA YoungBoy, YFN Lucci, Gunna, Key Glock, and more.

Today, Offset released his new album, KIARI. On it, he gets personal, touching on subjects like his divorce from Cardi B. He even delves into the death of his former Migos groupmate, Takeoff. He discusses his grieving process on the track "Never Let Go" with John Legend, which arrived alongside a simple music video.

It begins with Legend sitting down at a white piano surrounded by flowers and singing the heartbreaking chorus. "I lost my brother, but I gained an angel / I remember all the times we had, forever I'm grateful / If I could get one more time to see you again / I would hold you tight and never let go, my friend," he sings.

Offset then enters the room for his verse, which makes the gravity of the loss apparent. "Play back all the memories, hopin' they don't fade / Bando to the jet, jet to the stage / Hard to see my n***a in that grave, this sh*t crazy / I'd give all this sh*t back just to get you back," he raps. "Can't trust these n***as, f*ck 'em, how I'm supposed to get over you? / Ain't been the same, 'cause the pain f*ck up everything."

Read More: Offset Claims Cardi B Never Cooked For Him In New Breakup Song

Offset KIARI

This is one of the many times Offset has paid tribute to his late collaborator. Earlier in the summer, for example, he got together with Quavo and Takeoff's other loved ones for what would have been his 31st birthday.

During an appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn With Carmelo Anthony podcast earlier this month, he reflected on the gathering, also confirming that he's back on good terms with Quavo these days.

“Gotta celebrate him," Offset said at the time. "Any bullsh*t get put aside about bruh. Because he was the glue. He was the one who keep our head straight when we were trying to — you know how that sh*t be? The three of us n****s think one way. He always was the n**** that was the medium.”

Read More: Cardi B Fans Continue To Peddle Pregnancy Rumors After Her Response To Viral Clip

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Offset Takeoff "KIARI" Track Hip Hop News Uncategorized Offset Opens Up About Takeoff’s Tragic Death In Emotional New “KIARI” Track 482
Offset Update Quavo Hip Hop News Music Offset Shares Update On His Relationship With Quavo 5.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 72.7K
Offset Cardi B Never Cooked Hip Hop News Music Offset Claims Cardi B Never Cooked For Him In New Breakup Song 478
Comments 0