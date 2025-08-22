Today, Offset released his new album, KIARI. On it, he gets personal, touching on subjects like his divorce from Cardi B. He even delves into the death of his former Migos groupmate, Takeoff. He discusses his grieving process on the track "Never Let Go" with John Legend, which arrived alongside a simple music video.

It begins with Legend sitting down at a white piano surrounded by flowers and singing the heartbreaking chorus. "I lost my brother, but I gained an angel / I remember all the times we had, forever I'm grateful / If I could get one more time to see you again / I would hold you tight and never let go, my friend," he sings.

Offset then enters the room for his verse, which makes the gravity of the loss apparent. "Play back all the memories, hopin' they don't fade / Bando to the jet, jet to the stage / Hard to see my n***a in that grave, this sh*t crazy / I'd give all this sh*t back just to get you back," he raps. "Can't trust these n***as, f*ck 'em, how I'm supposed to get over you? / Ain't been the same, 'cause the pain f*ck up everything."

Offset KIARI

This is one of the many times Offset has paid tribute to his late collaborator. Earlier in the summer, for example, he got together with Quavo and Takeoff's other loved ones for what would have been his 31st birthday.

During an appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn With Carmelo Anthony podcast earlier this month, he reflected on the gathering, also confirming that he's back on good terms with Quavo these days.

“Gotta celebrate him," Offset said at the time. "Any bullsh*t get put aside about bruh. Because he was the glue. He was the one who keep our head straight when we were trying to — you know how that sh*t be? The three of us n****s think one way. He always was the n**** that was the medium.”