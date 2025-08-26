Offset Shares Why Gunna Is His Favorite Artist To Work With

Offset has worked with a lot of great rappers and artists throughout his career. Drake, his Migos brethren, Travis Scott, JID, Key Glock, Future, the list goes on. But as it stands, the Atlanta native's favorite act to hop in the booth with is Gunna. The MC revealed why during his most recent interview, that being with the Full Send Podcast.

He was asked who's the most "automatic" to make music with and before the question was fully asked, he said his name. "We just know the pockets to be in, bounce off each other with good ideas." Given the current temperature on the soon-to-be ex-YSL signee, Kyle Forgeard wondered if Offset's caught any "flak" for working with him.

Of course, that question stems from Gunna's beef with Young Thug over the RICO trial the label was in for a handful of years. The former took a plea deal in December 2022, which removed him from the case. He was adamant that he didn't work with the authorities, but many turned on him almost immediately.

But similar to what Southside had to say on the matter, Offset isn't getting in the middle of that, so he wouldn't know. "Don't be my business, so, nah. I don't see no flak," he said.

Offset KIARI

Forgeard added that Gunna has been locked in ever since that ordeal and continued to put out quality. To that point, 'Set revealed that his "Style Rare" collaborator has shared some helpful advice with as a result. "He taught me a valuable lesson too: tune sh*t out and get to what people really love you for."

The hitmaker can definitely apply that mindset to his own life as he deals with his split from Cardi B and her die-hards bashing him constantly.

Speaking of which, Kyle and Offset also discussed why he won't marry again as well as Drake and a plethora of other topics. This conversation is a byproduct of his third solo album, KIARI, releasing this past Friday, August 22.

It's received strong feedback from fans and critics alike, with songs like the Gunna-assisted "Different Species," "Bodies" with JID, "Enemies," and "Love You Down," being some of the early standouts.