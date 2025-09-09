Offset & JID Team Up With Drowning Pool For Fiery Live Rendition Of “Bodies”

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In addition to JID, Offset's third studio album "KIARI" features John Legend, NBA YoungBoy, Gunna, and more.

It's been a busy few weeks for Offset, and the Georgia-born performer doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Last month, he dropped off his third studio album, KIARI. So far, the project has earned fairly positive reviews, with many fans calling it one of his most impressive projects yet. It boasts features from the likes of YFN Lucci, Key Glock, Gunna, NBA YoungBoy, and more. He even recruited JID for his Drowning Pool-sampling track "Bodies," which was first released back in June.

Yesterday, the rappers teamed up with the band to perform a fiery rendition of the song on The Tonight Show. Needless to say, it left viewers in awe. "This is hard af [fire emojis] JiD gotta run this back on his tour," one X user writes. "It’s like this song was made for everybody on that stage," another says.

Offset's latest live performance comes just a few days after he unleashed music videos for every song on KIARI, and dropped off a remix of "Bodies" produced by BNYX.

Offset & Cardi B Divorce

It also comes amid his divorce from fellow rap star Cardi B, which has made plenty of headlines in recent months. The two artists decided to go their separate ways for good last year shortly before welcoming their third child together, and things have gotten pretty messy since. During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast last month, Offset even said he'd never get married again.

"I've done it, had three kids with it — It's like a mission that's been complete," he said, claiming that settling down with one person simply isn't for him. The former Migos member also went on to tell host Kyle Forgeard that he'd encourage him not to get married.

"Yeah I'd tell you don't get married," he began. "Unless you're cool with changing your life entirely. You got a partner its different, especially when it's written and it's a real thing."

