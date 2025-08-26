Offset and Cardi B's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs and twists and turns. Ultimately, they just weren't right for each other, and it's evidenced by the two divorce filings. The second of those is still in the works after the femcee filled for it at the beginning of August in 2024.

The animosity that we also witnessed following their second fallout was further proof. There was a lot of anger and frustration building up between them. Unfortunately, it exploded in front of the public's eyes and it became quite the mess.

Presumably, as a result of how things played out, Offset is cool with not tying the knot ever again. He revealed his plan for his love life going forward on the Full Send Podcast. In a clip caught by KillaKreww on X, the former Migos rapper even went as far to advise Kyle Forgeard not to get married as well.

Offset opened his comments on the matter by saying marriage is "not for me." He continued, "I've done it, had three kids with it — It's like a mission that's been complete." Forgeard said that he envisions himself finding his true love one day, which 'Set understands because he's "got to experience it."

Offset KIARI

But to him, marriage, like everything else is "temporary" in his mind. Kyle then asked his interviewee if he would recommend it to him. "Yeah I'd tell you don't get married. Unless you're cool with changing your life entirely. You got a partner its different, especially when its written and it's a real thing."

Unsurprisingly, folks in the comments section are quite irked by the rapper's view on the matter. "He said don’t get married but didn’t say don’t cheat, interesting," one person says referring to his alleged infidelity.

"I wouldn’t dare take marriage advice from this n**** [laughing emoji]," adds another. YBR_TV points out Offset's choice of words saying, "'Had 3 Kids with it.'"