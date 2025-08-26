Offset Adamant He Will Never Get Married Again Following Cardi B Divorce

BY Zachary Horvath 168 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis via Imagn Images
Offset and Cardi's B marriage was filled with twists and turns, including two divorces, with the second one yet to be finalized.

Offset and Cardi B's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs and twists and turns. Ultimately, they just weren't right for each other, and it's evidenced by the two divorce filings. The second of those is still in the works after the femcee filled for it at the beginning of August in 2024.

The animosity that we also witnessed following their second fallout was further proof. There was a lot of anger and frustration building up between them. Unfortunately, it exploded in front of the public's eyes and it became quite the mess.

Presumably, as a result of how things played out, Offset is cool with not tying the knot ever again. He revealed his plan for his love life going forward on the Full Send Podcast. In a clip caught by KillaKreww on X, the former Migos rapper even went as far to advise Kyle Forgeard not to get married as well.

Offset opened his comments on the matter by saying marriage is "not for me." He continued, "I've done it, had three kids with it — It's like a mission that's been complete." Forgeard said that he envisions himself finding his true love one day, which 'Set understands because he's "got to experience it."

Read More: Ranking The Best New And Upcoming Air Jordan 5 Releases

Offset KIARI

But to him, marriage, like everything else is "temporary" in his mind. Kyle then asked his interviewee if he would recommend it to him. "Yeah I'd tell you don't get married. Unless you're cool with changing your life entirely. You got a partner its different, especially when its written and it's a real thing."

Unsurprisingly, folks in the comments section are quite irked by the rapper's view on the matter. "He said don’t get married but didn’t say don’t cheat, interesting," one person says referring to his alleged infidelity.

"I wouldn’t dare take marriage advice from this n**** [laughing emoji]," adds another. YBR_TV points out Offset's choice of words saying, "'Had 3 Kids with it.'"

This chat sort of ties into some of the topics covered on KIARI, his third solo album. Released on Friday, August 22, he touches on his personal life, including his split from Cardi B on the closer, "Move On." He takes accountability but also delivers blunt bars about the things that his ex-wife supposedly didn't do.

Read More: Exhibit A: Criminal Court Cases That Put Rap Lyrics On Trial

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 73.0K
John Parra / Stringer / Getty Images Gram Offset Poses With New Lambo While Calling Out Haters: "You Want My Life" 33.4K
Offset Upgrade Cardi B Stefon Diggs Gossip News Music Offset Claims His Exes Never Upgrade Amid Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Romance 3.4K
Offset Cardi B Relationship New Album KIARI Hip Hop News Relationships Offset Makes Stunning Revelations About Cardi B Relationship On New Album "KIARI" 8.3K
Comments 0