favorite artist
- MusicN.O.R.E. Compares Symba To Nas: "You’re My Favorite Artist Right Now"N.O.R.E. showered Symba with praise during a recent trip to Oakland.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureXXXTentacion's Son Gekyume Says Rico Nasty Is His Favorite ArtistXXXTentacion's son Gekyume has great taste in music.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsAndrew Yang Struggles To Name A Jay-Z Song When Asked By ZiweAndrew Yang struggled to name a single song by Jay-Z.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Wayne Names Lil Baby His Favorite ArtistLil Wayne said that his favorite artist of the moment is Lil Baby on the new episode of "Sneaker Shopping."By Alex Zidel