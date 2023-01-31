N.O.R.E. recently labeled Symba his “favorite artist” and even compared him to the legendary rapper Nas. In a video posted by Symba, the Drink Champs host showers him with praise during a trip to Oakland over the weekend.

N.O.R.E. began by praising Symba for calling out Funk Flex on his own Hot 97 radio show for disrespecting 2Pac over the years.

“The best artist — not West Coast, not East Coast — is my bro right here,” N.O.R.E. said while embracing Symba. “That man came to New York and looked at Funk Flex in his eye and said, ‘You gon’ stop this shit!’ And Flex stopped it from right then and there, and I respected it.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: N.O.R.E. onstage at the REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT Summit In Los Angeles at Magic Box on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)

From there, N.O.R.E. reflected on the release of his own 1999 album, Melvin Flynt – Da Hustler. He explained that he took inspiration from a trip he made to Fillmore Street in San Francisco.

“Yo, you a real one, my n***a,” he further added. “I’m a Yay Area n***a, I just want y’all to know. The reason why I made the whole Melvin Flynt is Fillmore Street. I went to Fillmore Street and I thought I was a pimp, but I ain’t have shit. The citch chose me and I ain’t even wanna be chosen! I was like, ‘What the fuck?’”

“I’m out here in Oakland, but it’s not because Oakland is one of my favorite places on the West Coast, it’s because you’re my favorite artist right now,” he said. “Nah, for real. You’re like Nas to me.”

Check out N.O.R.E.’s comments as shared on Instagram by Symba below.