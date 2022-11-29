Diddy credited N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN with creating “a whole industry” for launching Drink Champs. The comment didn’t sit right with everyone, with many saying Diddy is forgetting about several other hip-hop podcasters to come before them.

“They really created a whole industry for a lot of people that come from where we’ve come from to get seven-figure deals,” Diddy said. “And it would not be that way if it wasn’t for these two guys. So congratulations… and when y’all see them, say thank you. Be gracious.”

The clip of Diddy was taken in Miami, Florida, where he was celebrating Drink Champ’s win for Best Hip Hop Platform at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Among those to disagree with Diddy was Rap Radar Podcast co-host Brian “B.Dot” Miller.

“Juan Ep…RIP Combat Jack,” Miller commented, referring to Cipha Sounds and Peter Rosenberg’s Juan Epstein series, as well as Reggie “Combat Jack” Ossé.

“Nahh. You can’t rewrite history like this,” another user online wrote. “Combat Jack, Taxstone, and Joe Budden were on the podcast wave in Hip-Hop before Drink Champs even recorded an episode. Podcasts were popular by 2016 and that’s when Drink Champs came out.”

Drink Champs launched back in 2016. In the years since, it’s become one of the biggest podcasts in hip-hop. 50 Cent, Rick Ross, Kanye West, Dave Chappelle, and countless other stars have appeared on the show.

Check out Diddy’s comments regarding Drink Champs below.

