It has been praised as one of the best Hip Hop podcasts, and Drink Champs is making major moves. Noreaga and DJ EFN’s conversations with the culture’s most influential figures have captivated a global audience. Since 2015, they’ve snagged interviews with the industry’s often elusive elite—including Dave Chappelle, Kanye West, and even Patti LaBelle.

Today (January 12), it was shared that Drink Champs was ushering in a new era. A press release also stated they’ve partnered with Interval Presents, Warner Music Group’s in-house podcasts network. This is a distribution partnership where Interval Presents “gained the exclusive licensing rights to the audio version of the podcast on all major podcast platforms.”

“I’m feeling good about partnering with Interval Presents and joining the all-star team they’ve got,” said Noreaga. He further stated, “We’re ready to take things to the next level for us and the culture at large! Let’s go!!”

DJ EFN added, “We were impressed with the network’s dedication to the culture and the support we’ve received to expand our show to reach new heights allowing us to further pioneer and break barriers in the space!”

Drink Champs has also been earning its fair share of recognition, as well. They won Best Hip-Hop Platform at the BET Hip-Hop Awards last year. Recently, they were nominated for Best Music Podcast for the 2023 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

“Drink Champs has been at the forefront of cultural conversations for nearly a decade and has created some of the most iconic moments at the intersection of culture and music. They’ve built an incredible platform that we’ve admired from afar, and now we’re incredibly excited to welcome them to Interval Presents,” said Allan Coye, General Manager of Interval Presents and WMG’s Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy & Business Development.

“Our collaboration will focus on further amplifying N.O.R.E. and EFN’s unique and unfiltered approach to storytelling and bringing the show to new podcast listeners.”

Congrats! Revisit Takeoff (RIP) and Quavo’s memorable appearance on Drink Champs below.