warner music group

- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Makes "HISStory" With New WMG DealThe unique agreement allows Meg to own her masters and publishing while the label helps her with distribution and marketing.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrink Champs Celebrates New Deal With Warner Music GroupNoreaga and DJ EFN reacted to inking a deal with Warner Music's in-house podcast network.By Erika Marie
- MusicUniversal Music Group Will Waive Unrecouped Advances For Legacy ArtistsUniversal Music Group will also join Sony Music and Warner in the new initiative to pay royalties back to legacy artists. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicWarner Music Group Acquires 300 Entertainment In New DealWarner Music Group has acquired 300 Entertainment through an acquisition deal reportedly valued at $400 million. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicWarner Music Announces $100M Donation To Fight Social InjusticeAfter The Weeknd called on the majors to donate big and go public, Warner Music's Len Blavatnik announced a $100M fund to support organizations across America fighting racial injustices.By Aron A.
- MusicSoundcloud Creator Forum Gives Artists & Industry Entrepreneurs All The GemsThe SoundCloud Creator Forum in Toronto brought out rising artists from Drake's hometown who have expanded their brands with the help of the streaming service.By Erika Marie
- MusicPayola Claims Lead FCC Commissioner To Ask Record Labels To Investigate IssueMike O'Rielly is cracking down on shady business practices in the music industry.By Aron A.
- MusicNLE Choppa Signs Venture With Warner Music For "No Love Entertainment" ImprintNLE Choppa celebrated his new venture with Warner Music GroupBy Devin Ch
- Songs6LACK Joins Phora On "Stuck In My Ways"6LACK & Phora talk relationship issues on "Stuck In My Ways."By Milca P.
- MixtapesPhora Taps 6LACK, Trippie Redd, Tory Lanez & More For "Love Is Hell"Phora comes through with his sophomore studio project.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentFacebook Secures Music Licensing Agreements With All Major LabelsFacebook's deal will secure royalties for recording artists. By hnhh
- SocietyYouTube To Launch Music Streaming Service "Remix"Another music streaming platform is in the works.By David Saric
- MusicMetro Boomin' Warns Producers About Atlantic Record's Mike Caren & APGMetro Boomin' doesn't want to see upcoming producers taken advantage of.By Aron A.
- NewsCaliforniaNiia taps rapper Boogie for "California."By Milca P.