It has been a wild ride for pop culture in recent weeks as Kanye West’s unrelenting news cycle continues. The Rap mogul is in the thick of fallout after spouting his anti-Semitic and anti-BLM rhetoric, resulting in his business deals being canceled. West has been on a captivating press run that has included Tucker Carlson and Piers Morgan’s talk shows, but when he visited HBO’s The Shop, the episode didn’t make it to air due to “hate speech.”

Producers opted to pull the episode due to West’s comments made within, and almost immediately, it was announced that he was returning for yet another Drink Champs interview. The conversation was highly criticized as West continued with his White Lives Matter advocacy and controversial remarks. It was something that Joe Budden doesn’t believe should have happened.

In a clip from his podcast, Budden spoke directly to Noreaga, telling him that he loves him before unleashing his irritation with Ye’s Drink Champs display.

“We are living in a time where your words can have great impact unlike we’ve ever seen before,” he said as he mentioned The Shop‘s decision. “Lot of balls dropped there on the side of Revolt. Nore. And to make matters worse, you couldn’t have been more excited.”

“[Kanye] runs right to Nore who welcomes him with open arms, Black-owned, Revolt, you said it right on air, ‘Yo, they might—can you even run this? They just snatched me off of [The Shop].’ Y’all put out that promo picture where all of y’all look sh*t-faced.”

Kanye West continues anti-Semitic rants, from a car, in off-the-rails interview with Chris Cuomo. He also complains he’s never called a billionaire, tycoon, visionary, or inventor. Cuomo tries to talk some sense into him, West’s not having it. pic.twitter.com/woY2CICcjS — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 18, 2022

“I get it. It’s Drink Champs. This one episode, this would have been episode one of Sober Champs. This would have been my only episode. This would have been my only episode when we not drinkin’ at all. You see the sh*t that Kanye been doin’, you see what he on, you know he comin’ here, you know he’s been pulled everywhere else.”

Budden went on to criticize the platform for not editing out West’s “wild sh*t,” but Noreaga had previously stated that in order for Ye to appear, they needed to run the interview as is.

“Nore, you are Nore. I don’t give a f*ck that Kanye came in with his people and said, ‘Aye, if some sh*t go wrong, we get up and walk out.’ Say that to me! Say that right here!” Budden suggested that a guest walking out of an interview would be a good footage “moment” and added that he wouldn’t dare “cater” to someone who made such a threat.

Check out Budden’s self-proclaimed “rant” below.