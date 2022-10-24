One of the most recognized memes in Hip Hop arrived courtesy of the 2017 BET Awards. Rap is known for its tense moments, especially among rappers, but it came as a surprise when an interview with the Migos almost went left on the red carpet. Complex News‘s Navendra Alexis joined Everyday Struggle‘s Joe Budden and DJ Akademiks at the event, and as they chatted with some of the industry’s biggest hitmakers, things went left.

In the infamous clip, Akademiks called Migos one of his favorites causing a disillusioned Budden to walk off. The Migos stood up and looked like they were ready for whatever was about to go down, but thankfully, it passed without issue.

That didn’t stop the fallout, however, as comments and insults were later made. In a recent interview with Speedy Morman for Complex, Offset laughed about his participation in the near-fight, and over on Drink Champs, Takeoff and Quavo revisit the tense encounter.

“The whole time, though, that n*gga was trippin’,” said Quavo. “Joe was trippin’… He was sittin’ up like he didn’t want to interview us. We reading his body [language] like, ‘What the f*ck wrong with you.’ We was waiting on him to like—okay, we watchin’ him, we answering the questions. Joe ain’t sayin’ sh*t, we just here watching Joe like, ‘What the f*ck he finna do.'”

“[Akademiks] asked me the questions, I can’t really hear him,” said Takeoff. “I’m the last seat on the end. He talking low, I’m like, ‘Yo, what you say?’ By the second time, third time—I heard him probably the second time. I just want him to repeat it again.”

Takeoff also suggested that he was irritated with the question regarding whether or not he was left off of their smash his “Bad & Boujee.” Noreaga chimed in to say that when Budden dropped his mic and stormed off, it reminded him of the early ’90s.

“Joe, run!” Nore joked.

Check out the clip of Takeoff and Quavo discussing that infamous exchange below.