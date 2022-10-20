The cycle of Kanye West news doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. West’s social media storms have been entertaining for some, but for others, it has spelled chaos. His anti-Semitic views have been criticized along with his anti-BLM stance and White Lives Matter advocacy. After his appearance on The Shop was axed, Revolt’s Drink Champs welcomed West with open arms, but it didn’t bode over well for the platform or the Donda hitmaker.

The fallout is ongoing as Drink Champs and Revolt have been called out for allowing hate speech, and Talib Kweli entered the conversation to target his megastar peer. Kweli reposted Ye’s video where he slams DJ Akademiks and Peter Rosenberg, adding that West is “not a good friend” to rapper and Drink Champs host, Noreaga.

“You called NORE because he the only one who would let you come on after The Shop shelved you because you was screaming White Lives Matter (a nazi phrase) at everyone during that taping,” wrote Kweli. “You know for a fact @drinkchamps is not a political show but you went their to regurgitate lies about Black people from @realcandaceowens who is a political talking head.”

Kweli mentioned that West wore a “2024” hat that was “essentially announcing your political aspirations.”

Bottom of the barrel. Kanye West goes on Piers Morgan’s show, presumably because that’s the only show that would have him on, and offers most ridiculous half-assed apology ever. pic.twitter.com/HzOSvLAwA7 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 19, 2022

“You took advantage of NORE, someone who was giving you the benefit of the doubt, for your own political gain. And now you have jeopardized his show and made the families of the victims of racist police brutality want to sue you.”

He also questioned West’s interest in Parler and rejected notions that this all boiled down to “freedom of speech.”

Ye has yet to answer, but as we wait, read through Talib Kweli’s post in full below.