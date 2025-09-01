News
kiari:offset (the visual album)
Offset Adds Remix Of "Bodies" & Four More Cuts Via "KIARI: (The Visual Album)"
The "visual" aspect of this "KIARI" deluxe edition is fully realized on Apple Music, but Offset added five more songs in total as well.
By
Zachary Horvath
September 01, 2025
