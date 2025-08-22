Love You Down

News
Offset Addresses The Pain & Loss One Last Time In The Therapeutic “KIARI”
Offset revealed that Kiari’s final song will be a closer to his marriage with Cardi B. They share three kids together.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
August 22, 2025
