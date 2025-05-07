Rubi Rose Takes A Firm Stance Against BBLs

Rubi Rose took a harsh stance on BBLs in a viral post on social media from Tuesday night. “Please stop getting a— shots,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). As the post circulated online, she elaborated on Instagram Live. “Get up b—h, go to the gym, f—k that BBL," she said. “Body tight but this p—y tighter.”

The stance resulted in plenty of mixed feelings in the replies to her post. "Literally why do u give a f*ck weird ass b*tch," one user wrote back. Another shot back: "Girl you are a known hoe, who leave nothing to the imagination, let people do what they want."

Rose is far from the first celebrity to speak on BBLs in recent months. For one, GloRilla denied getting any work done amid rumors to the contrary. ”I’ve been seeing everybody with all the BBL allegations and I wanna come on here and be honest,” Glo said, as caught by Billboard. “So, I didn’t get a BBL, but I did get some ‘discipline shots.’ So, I got ’em inserted right here and right here [pointing to her temples].”

On top of that, SZA recently admitted that she regrets getting a BBL during an interview with British Vogue. “I’m so mad I did that sh*t," she told the outlet.

What Is A BBL?

A BBL is a cosmetic surgery procedure that moves fat from one area of the body to the butt in order to improve size and shape. Further explaining why she regrets the procedure, SZA continued: “I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid. But who gives a f*ck? You got a BBL, you realise you didn’t need the sh*t. It doesn’t matter. I’ll do a whole bunch more sh*t just like it if I want to before I’m f*cking dead because this body is temporary. It just wasn’t super necessary – I have other sh*t that I need to work on about myself… I need to get my f*cking mental health together… Not to say you can’t do those things simultaneously, just, for me, I realise wherever you go, there you’ll be. But I love my butt. Don’t get me wrong. My booty look nice. And I’m grateful that it looks pretty much… I don’t know, sometimes natural, but I don’t even care. It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it.”