Rubi Rose Sparks Lil Baby Fling Rumors After Her Supposed Comments On Adin Ross' Stream

Lil Baby might be going "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber" these days with his new releases, but some alleged comments from Rubi Rose is making other headlines for non-musical reasons. She recently joined BenDaDonn and others on an Adin Ross stream, and Ross asked her whether or not she's ever been in a fling that she shouldn't have been. The femcee affirmed this was true, and then he muted the stream so they could speak freely with their mouths covered. While we can't really tell who she said, some fans believe that she referred to Baby. This is probably due to confirmation bias, though.

Initial claims from fans that Rubi Rose mouthed "Lil Baby" seemed to gain credence when fans noticed she and his ex Jayda Cheaves don't follow each other on Instagram. They have previously hung out together, but at the end of the day, this is all very speculative and not a confirmed or even slightly addressed allegation. So take every theory fans send your way with a grain of salt unless more firm evidence emerges. It joins other narratives about the Atlanta MC that have nothing to do with him, such as Ayesha Howard – the mother of one of his children – and her legal battle with Anthony Edwards.

Is Rubi Rose Single?

As for the Kentucky native, she is currently single at press time with no confirmed relationship. But Rubi Rose spoke on her previous romance with popular comedian Druski during this Adin Ross stream. "Me and Dru were really in a relationship and I said it was PR because he pissed me the f**k off and hurt my feelings, so yeah," she admitted. "But that was really lame of me and embarrassing that I shouldn't have said that. But it was, like, I had to stand on it, but, you know, it's in the past now. And we're friends and we're cool still. And we've known each other for, like, ten years. Like, since high school type s**t."

For what it's worth, Rubi Rose said that whoever this mystery fling is, he's a cool person that she "f**ks with." On the other hand, Adin Ross chose to double down on his ongoing feud with Playboi Carti during this stream and claimed he left Carti stranded at an airport for ten hours.