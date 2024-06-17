Latto Reveals Why She Got A BBL At 21

Latto got her BBL four years ago.

Latto is one of the biggest women artists in the entire world right now. Overall, she has delivered some massive hits and her albums have also done extremely well with fans. In addition to all of this, Latto has showcased that she is someone who likes to engage with her fans on social media. Whether that be through thirst trap posts or rants on her story, the artist always wants to keep fans in the loop. In fact, in a recent story, Latto gave fans the tea on why she got a BBL at the young age of 21.

In the vide clip down below, she begins by explaining how she has always considered herself to be a foodie. Once she started blowing up as an artist and getting money, she was going out to restaurants and eating all of the places she wanted to. However, this eventually led to weight gain, and fans began commenting on her body. These comments made her self-conscious, and she ultimately decided to get a BBL to help with her confidence and body image.

Latto Explains Herself

It's a sad admission given Latto was so young at the time. Moreover, many of the comments about her were uncalled for and simply not acceptable. As fans made mention in the comments section over at The Neighborhood Talk, Latto looked great back then. She still looks great now. BBLs have certainly become a hot topic of debate in the industry. The same can be said for fillers and Ozempic. Only time will tell whether or not these trends go away. Overall, it's unfortunate that so many young women believe this is what they must do.