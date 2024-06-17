Latto Slams People For Being "In A Uproar" Over Her Body Count

Latto just wants to be able to talk about anything that she wants.

Latto has been making some interesting headlines over these last couple of days. The Columbus native seems to be open about her love life, which was made clear recently. In a recent series of tweets on X, the Queen of Da Souf, let fans in on a little "fun fact" about her man who still remains a mystery. "My man really is the first and only n**** let hit on the first date & we 4 years in", she revealed. Additionally, she then unveiled a clip with her and a friend riding in a pink Lamborghini which included a preview of a new R&B single on the way.

The snippet possesses similar bars to the tweet and fans replied with a "who cares" mindset. Almost all of them were asking how this was a "fun fact" or why she was divulging in this to begin with. However, this is nothing new, as Latto spoke about her low body count on "Sunday Service". It is probably the reason why she is not understanding the criticism she has received.

Latto Is Getting Fed Up With The Body Count & Love Life Backlash

It also caused her to respond with a blunt and angered response video on IG, according to HipHopDX. In the short clip reshared by DJ Akademiks, Latto first posted herself with the caption, "Why are ya’ll in a uproar about my body count & mystery man". Then, she followed that up with, "Ya’ll ain’t gon rain my parade no mo". In the clap back attempt, the 25-year-old multi-hyphenate essentially says that she wants to have the same freedom to talk about whatever she wants just like "the f*** of y'all". She even claims that she is "too rich for this s***" and that "she could be single for all y'all know".

What are your thoughts on Latto clapping back at people "in an uproar" over her body count? Do you have an issue with how she has gone about divulging in her personal business? Are you seeing upset folks online about this topic? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Latto. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.