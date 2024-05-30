Latto Responds After Being Body-Shamed For Her BBL

Overall, Latto is one of the most exciting new acts in hip-hop. Throughout the past few years, she has delivered some incredible singles, and her projects have managed to live up to the hype. Consequently, she has been booked and busy on the festival front. For instance, recently, she got to perform at the TwoGether Land Festival in Dallas. The artist was understandably proud of her performance and posted a clip from it on her Instagram page.

Unfortunately, some people decided to be especially negative about the artist. More specifically, some people were body-shaming Latto for having a BBL. Overall, this type of parasocial behavior is becoming more common than ever before. Some social media lurkers have absolutely no shame and will comment on someone's body unprovoked. That said, Latto is not someone to mess around with. She has been known to respond, and sometimes, she does so in a way that is both subtle and effective.

Latto Speaks

For instance, on Wednesday night, Latto posted some images of herself in her festival outfit. Moreover, she delivered some other photos in lingerie and even some comfier outfits. This was all paired with the caption "happy weight." Needless to say, the comments about her body do not bother her one bit. Instead, she is simply poking fun at those who are trying to take away from her moment, while also letting people know that she feels good, and looks good too.

The Inciting Video

