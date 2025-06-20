Cardi B Tells Haters To Stop Praying On Her Downfall Because It's "Been Too Long"

Cardi B took to Instagram Live to hit back at some of her haters for their negative words about her and her family. Cardi and Offset went through a very public and very messy breakup after a years-long public (and messy) relationship. The two got married in 2017, and Cardi first filed for divorce in 2020. They were able to reach a resolution, staying together for another four years, before a second divorce filing on July 31, 2024.

This breakup seems much more permanent, as Cardi entered a relationship with New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs in the Fall of 2024. Diggs' ex, model Sky Marlene, recently attended an Offset concert, but she denied any romantic involvement with the rapper. On her Instagram Live, Cardi responded to those praying on her downfall amid this saga by telling them to pray for their own family instead.

"If you're praying on my downfall, I'm gonna advise you right now, pray for your granny. Pray for your granny that's dying, pray for your sick auntie, pray for your f**king parents [...] pray for them. Don't pray for my downfall because it's never gonna work," said Cardi. "It's been too long [...] I ain't going nowhere [...] Just accept it. Just accept that I'm a winning a** b***h," she continued.

Cardi B And Offset

Cardi B and Offset's drama has extended to the studio, as both of them released songs on Friday morning. Offset collaborated with fellow Atlanta rapper JID on the Drowning Pool-sampling "Bodies." Cardi dropped "Outside," which fans are speculating is a diss in Offset's direction. It may also be the lead single for her second album, which is years in the making and finally got submitted to Atlantic Records recently.