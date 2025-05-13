Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Get Lovey-Dovey While Sitting Courtside At The New York Knicks Game

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been embroiled in dating rumors for weeks and now, it seems pretty official to us.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been a rumored couple for some time now. While the two have done a bad job hiding it, there still hasn't exactly been confirmation of where these two are at. However, it seems like that all changed on Monday night.

The New York Knicks were taking on the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. There were a plethora of celebrities sitting courtside, with Cardi B and Stefon Diggs being two of them.

Overall, the pair was being quite lovey-dovey with each other. They held hands, leaned on each other from time to time, and were clearly enjoying each other's presence. As for the game itself, they watched what turned out to be a heartbreaking game.

The New York Knicks won the game, while Celtics superstar Jayson suffered what many believe is a ruptured Achilles. Now, the Knicks are up 3-1 in the series and it seems obvious that they will advance.

Stefon Diggs Contract

Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs is going to be busy training for the upcoming NFL season soon. He signed a three-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $63.5 million.

Some aren't convinced that Diggs is still an elite receiver at his age, although he begs to differ. That said, on a team like the New England Patriots, he won't be competing for a title this year.

However, we might be seeing Cardi B in Foxborough quite a bit this season. If Taylor Swift can make it to Travis Kelce's games, we're sure Cardi can do the same for her new man.

As for the New York Knicks, they are having a Cinderella playoff run right now and New Yorkers could not be happier. If they win this series, they will most on to the Eastern Conference Final against either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Indiana Pacers.

Should they go all the way to the NBA Finals, we have no doubt that Cardi B and her new man will be at a few games.

