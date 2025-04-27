Stefon Diggs Sets The Record Straight After Suspicious Photo Surfaces Amid Rumored Cardi B Romance

Stefon Diggs may be in a rumored relationship with Cardi B, but recently, a photo of him getting up close and personal with an Instagram model surfaced online. The model in question shared an interesting post on social media too recently. This led to some to speculation that she'd been with the athlete recently. "I don't post him, I be with him in real life & we be doing it raw [kiss emoji]," it reads.

For obvious reasons, this led to some confusion among fans. Fortunately, Diggs hopped online today to set the record straight, confirming that the photo in question was not taken recently. "That photo is old," he wrote simply, as captured by Live Bitez.

The confusion came shortly after Cardi bragged about her current love interest on Twitter Spaces. She didn't name any names.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs

According to her, he's why she's been less vocal than usual online. She's simply too busy being happy with her new boo. “It’s been a couple of weeks and I haven’t addressed nothing because it’s like knowing you got a gorgeous n***a f**kin’ you and lovin’ you from head to toe, it’s like I don’t really give a f**k what anybody say," she told followers. "When you got a real fine n***a that love you from head to toe, it’s like whatever."

While Cardi hasn't confirmed her rumored relationship with Diggs, she has been spotted at the same places as him multiple times in recent months. The two of them even appeared to spend Valentine's Day together in February, though the femcee later blamed her ex Offset for ruining the holiday for her.