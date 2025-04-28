Cardi B Seems To Respond To Cheating Accusations Against Stefon Diggs

Nov 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Cardi B (center) talks to rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie (left) during the third quarter between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While neither Cardi B nor Stefon Diggs have confirmed their supposed romance, fans have been connecting the dots for months now.

Cardi B is always clapping back at many narratives against her online, whether it's from overzealous fans or ardent haters. But some of these responses are over very vague situations to begin with, so it's hard to make a call on them.

For example, the rumors between Stefon Diggs and the Bronx femcee have been rampant ever since last year, especially with more public sightings and other Internet hints. While neither have actually confirmed their supposed romance at press time, they already have to deal with some drama.

Thanks to some old pictures of the NFL wide receiver with other women, cheating accusations against Diggs surfaced. He dismissed them via an Instagram comment, and from what we can gather, Cardi doesn't care either.

According to Bossip, it seems like Cardi B responded to the Stefon Diggs rumors by posting a picture of a lion eating a monkey's head on her Instagram Story on Sunday (April 27). This doesn't really make her response clear or even remove any doubt that she's really talking about this. Nevertheless, fans will take it wherever they want.

Read More: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Turn Up At Same Club Amid Dating Rumors

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Dating?

As such, we still have no confirmation about Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, even if fans connected the dots and seemed to catch them going out. Also, this follows the former's recent unspecific comments about her partner and how she's "completely distracted by her new boo."

"It’s been a couple of weeks and I haven’t addressed nothing," she addressed on Twitter Spaces. "Because it’s like, knowing you got a gorgeous n***a f***ing you and loving you from head to toe, it’s like, I don’t really give a f**k what anybody say. When you got a real fine n***a that love you from head to toe, it’s like, whatever."

As for Cardi's ex partner, many fans wondered how Offset might respond to all this amid their nasty divorce. He said he's happy for the two, although some subsequent social media posts made some fans theorize that he's laughing at their current alleged drama.

Will Cardi B and Stefon Diggs confirm their fling soon? We doubt it, but when did silence ever stop the gossip train?

Read More: Cardi B Seemingly Accuses Offset Of Sleeping With Ari Fletcher In Leaked DMs

