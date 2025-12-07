Cardi B Denies Rumors Of An Offset & Stefon Diggs Fight In The Club

Cardi B has recently been out on the town for some fun club nights, whether it's celebrating her boo Stefon Diggs' birthday or just hanging out with her friends. However, some rumors swirled about her Saturday night (December 6) outing at the Booby Trap club in Miami, specifically that her former partner Offset ran into the couple and a scuffle ensued.

Livebitez caught the rumor on Instagram, sharing a tweet by social media commentator Alexis for GoatTVDaily. "Cardi & Stefon at Booby Trap... Offset pulls up..." she claimed early this morning (Sunday, December 7). "And Stefon's scary a** really tried to have security block him. Like be serious. Security wasn't even entertaining that, they let Offset in. I heard there was a lil scuffle once he got inside but nothing more than that."

Once again, Cardi B denied rumors about her. She took to Livebitez's comments section on IG to shut this down. "Not true at all..." the Bronx star wrote. It's unclear if she's just denying the former Migo's appearance or if Diggs wasn't there either. Either way, this rumor did not last very long before a debunk.

Is Cardi B Married To Stefon Diggs?

Elsewhere, other Cardi B and Stefon Diggs rumors are speculating about their relationship status. The NFL player sparked marriage rumors due to his reaction to a gift from his New England Patriots' Spanish media team. They gave him a hoodie that read "Patriots Español," and he asked for a little one to give to their baby boy and for another one for his "esposa," the Spanish word for "wife."

Of course, this could just be a semantics issue. Plenty of folks get away with "wifey" or "hubby" without causing much of a stir. Then again, those people aren't celebrities who dominate the gossip train, so folks' wild reactions are at least a little understandable. Still, we don't have a confirmation, so don't take this as gospel.