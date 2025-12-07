Cardi B Denies Rumors Of An Offset & Stefon Diggs Fight In The Club

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 443 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Denies Rumors Offset Stefon Diggs Fight Club Hip Hop News
Cardi B will perform July 30 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Cardi B Indianapolis. © Shelley Mays/Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B, Offset, and Stefon Diggs have all recently clapped back at rumors about their alleged dynamics, trying to keep their distance.

Cardi B has recently been out on the town for some fun club nights, whether it's celebrating her boo Stefon Diggs' birthday or just hanging out with her friends. However, some rumors swirled about her Saturday night (December 6) outing at the Booby Trap club in Miami, specifically that her former partner Offset ran into the couple and a scuffle ensued.

Livebitez caught the rumor on Instagram, sharing a tweet by social media commentator Alexis for GoatTVDaily. "Cardi & Stefon at Booby Trap... Offset pulls up..." she claimed early this morning (Sunday, December 7). "And Stefon's scary a** really tried to have security block him. Like be serious. Security wasn't even entertaining that, they let Offset in. I heard there was a lil scuffle once he got inside but nothing more than that."

Once again, Cardi B denied rumors about her. She took to Livebitez's comments section on IG to shut this down. "Not true at all..." the Bronx star wrote. It's unclear if she's just denying the former Migo's appearance or if Diggs wasn't there either. Either way, this rumor did not last very long before a debunk.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Denies Blueface's Claim That Offset Cheated On Cardi B With Her

Is Cardi B Married To Stefon Diggs?

Elsewhere, other Cardi B and Stefon Diggs rumors are speculating about their relationship status. The NFL player sparked marriage rumors due to his reaction to a gift from his New England Patriots' Spanish media team. They gave him a hoodie that read "Patriots Español," and he asked for a little one to give to their baby boy and for another one for his "esposa," the Spanish word for "wife."

Of course, this could just be a semantics issue. Plenty of folks get away with "wifey" or "hubby" without causing much of a stir. Then again, those people aren't celebrities who dominate the gossip train, so folks' wild reactions are at least a little understandable. Still, we don't have a confirmation, so don't take this as gospel.

In any case, it's clear that the couple often claps back at fake rumors about them, even if they don't employ that strategy for every little thing. Offset has also had to debunk misinformation online, especially as it relates to his former partner and her new boyfriend.

Read More: Cardi B Turns Newborn's Umbilical Cord Into Gold Chrome Heart

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Parties Stefon Diggs Birthday Club Outing Hip Hop News Relationships Cardi B Parties Hard With Stefon Diggs During His Birthday Club Outing 1.8K
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 16.9K
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Instagram Official Hip Hop News Sports Cardi B's Famous Friends Cheer Her On After Making Stefon Diggs Romance Instagram-Official 4.7K
Cardi B Cheating Accusations Stefon Diggs Hip Hop News Gossip Cardi B Seems To Respond To Cheating Accusations Against Stefon Diggs 16.1K
Comments 0