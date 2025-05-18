Cardi B Fans Accuse Offset Of Shading Her In Cryptic Post About Parenting

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Offset and Cardi B attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B and Offset have done a good job of keeping their personal drama off the internet in recent weeks, but that might have just changed.

Cardi B and Offset went through plenty of ups and down during their relationship. Last summer, they decided to call it quits for good. The news arrived just before the femcee announced that she was pregnant with their third child, who arrived in September. Their split hasn't exactly been smooth sailing, however.

The two of them have gone at it online multiple times, exchanging various insults and accusations. While they've done a good job of keeping their personal drama off the internet in recent weeks, some social media users suspect that Offset might have thrown shade at his former boo on Instagram. In a story post shared yesterday (May 17), he sent a message about making sure family comes first, even when others aren't watching.

"Spend time with your kids not just on the gram," he wrote, as captured by Live Bitez on X. His post arrived shortly after Cardi shared a funny clip of their two older children with her followers.

Read More: Cardi B Calls Out Rory For Commenting On Her Relationship With Stefon Diggs

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs

Of course, Offset's post could have been directed at anyone, or just a general statement. Either way, fans love to speculate. "Petty boots [laughing emoji]," one X user writes. "I hope Cardi stunt on him for the rest of her life," someone else says.

Offset's potentially shady post arrived amidst Cardi's romance with Stefon Diggs, which she hard-launched at a New York Knicks game last week. Rumors that they were an item had been floating around for months, and they'd been spotted together on multiple occasions. It doesn't look like she's taking the relationship lightly either, based on her reaction to a conversation about it that took place on the New Rory & Mal podcast recently.

"When a white man like Rory talkin about I need to be held accountable for s**t he don’t know one thing about really makes me see red," she said in part in response. "STFU you white b***h before I light a match up your a**."

She later issued an apology to Rory after being informed that Mal was the one who really deserved the smoke.

Read More: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Get Lovey-Dovey While Sitting Courtside At The New York Knicks Game

