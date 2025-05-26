Cardi B is still working hard on her long-awaited sophomore album, but she also needs her time to decompress and have some quality dates. She and Stefon Diggs were recently spotted on a Miami outing. Per clips obtained by Livebitez on Instagram, the two seemed to have a great time and engaged in some PDA here and there.

The burgeoning couple seemed to be at a day party of some sort near what looks like a beach resort or locale. It's a bit unclear to those of us who don't frequent the 305 for a good hang, but they didn't have a lot of people around them. As such, it seems like they enjoyed a more private and relaxed outing that they felt more comfortable with. Maybe we're reading deep into the body language, so we'll cut the speculation here.

These Cardi B and Stefon Diggs rumors have ramped up a lot in recent months, even if they publicly haven't really acknowledged it. There have been some subtle references and statements here and there, but nothing super concrete.

As such, this is just the latest spotting fans will take to heart. We will see how long it takes for them to buzz again.

Cardi B Stefon Diggs Relationship Timeline

However, depending on who's talking and what they're talking about, Cardi B doesn't play with Stefon Diggs speculation. She recently (and accidentally) popped off on Rory for a podcast clip in which they reference their fling. But his cohost Demaris clarified that the podcaster didn't actually go at Cardi as negatively as she assumed.

"When a white man like Rory talkin about I need to be held accountable for s**t he don’t know one thing about really makes me see red," she expressed on social media. "STFU you white b***h before I light a match up your a**."

As Cardi B and Stefon Diggs keep popping out, more fans will have their theories and assumptions ready. Hopefully they relate to more trivial details rather than any real relationship tea. After all, we see time and time again how public romances like these fall victim to way too much drama.