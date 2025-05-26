Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Get Up Close And Intimate During Miami Outing

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 436 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Close Miami Outing Hip Hop News
Cardi B accepts the award for Best Rap Album for 'Invasion Of Privacy' with Offset (r) joining her onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While Cardi B and Stefon Diggs would rather keep their relationship private, fans continue to wish them the best on their dates.

Cardi B is still working hard on her long-awaited sophomore album, but she also needs her time to decompress and have some quality dates. She and Stefon Diggs were recently spotted on a Miami outing. Per clips obtained by Livebitez on Instagram, the two seemed to have a great time and engaged in some PDA here and there.

The burgeoning couple seemed to be at a day party of some sort near what looks like a beach resort or locale. It's a bit unclear to those of us who don't frequent the 305 for a good hang, but they didn't have a lot of people around them. As such, it seems like they enjoyed a more private and relaxed outing that they felt more comfortable with. Maybe we're reading deep into the body language, so we'll cut the speculation here.

These Cardi B and Stefon Diggs rumors have ramped up a lot in recent months, even if they publicly haven't really acknowledged it. There have been some subtle references and statements here and there, but nothing super concrete.

As such, this is just the latest spotting fans will take to heart. We will see how long it takes for them to buzz again.

Read More: Cardi B To Receive ASCAP's Voice Of The Culture Award As Fans Continue Waiting For Her Sophomore Album

Cardi B Stefon Diggs Relationship Timeline

However, depending on who's talking and what they're talking about, Cardi B doesn't play with Stefon Diggs speculation. She recently (and accidentally) popped off on Rory for a podcast clip in which they reference their fling. But his cohost Demaris clarified that the podcaster didn't actually go at Cardi as negatively as she assumed.

"When a white man like Rory talkin about I need to be held accountable for s**t he don’t know one thing about really makes me see red," she expressed on social media. "STFU you white b***h before I light a match up your a**."

As Cardi B and Stefon Diggs keep popping out, more fans will have their theories and assumptions ready. Hopefully they relate to more trivial details rather than any real relationship tea. After all, we see time and time again how public romances like these fall victim to way too much drama.

The two's dating rumors began in October of last year. It wasn't until their first official public appearance this May at a New York Knicks game that they really settled in for good.

Read More: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Get Lovey-Dovey While Sitting Courtside At The New York Knicks Game

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Fans Accuse Offset Shade Gossip News Gossip Cardi B Fans Accuse Offset Of Shading Her In Cryptic Post About Parenting 2.1K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.0K
Cardi B Rory Relationship Stefon Diggs Hip Hop News Gossip Cardi B Calls Out Rory For Commenting On Her Relationship With Stefon Diggs 5.4K
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 15.1K