Cardi B Takes Stefon Diggs To Harlem As Dating Rumors Continue To Circulate

BY Cole Blake 3.0K Views
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Cardi B attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Cardi B has been linked to New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a number of weeks amid her divorce from Offset.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were spotted in New York City, this week, further fueling rumors that the two are dating. In a video recorded of the New England Patriots wide receiver, a fan accidentally caught Cardi B in the background.

The video has been circulating on social media, Thursday, with fans sharing plenty of laughs about the situation. "Cardi getting him his street cred," one user joked on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "B*tch how did you catch they yall hes detectives."

Their trip to Harlem comes after Cardi B made an appearance at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday night. Following that event, she and Diggs were also spotted by fans heading to an after party together.

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Dating?

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs still haven't officially confirmed their relationship. Cardi did seemingly address the rumors on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces, last month, however. “It’s been a couple of weeks and I haven’t addressed nothing,” she said at the time. “Because it’s like… You know when you got a gorgeous [man] loving you from head to toe? It’s like, I don’t really give a f*ck what anybody says when you got a real fine [man] that love you from head to toe.”

Prior to dating Diggs, Cardi was married to Offset for a number of years. The two share three children. Cardi filed for divorce from the Migos rapper, last summer. When fans trolled Offset in response to Cardi's apparent relationship with Diggs, he wrote back on Instagram: “I’m happy for her !!”

Looking ahead, Cardi B is currently at work on her long-awaited sophomore album. She gave some insight into what fans can expect from the project while speaking with Billboard back in April. "I feel like my album is messy, she's a messy queen," she told the outlet. "I feel like it's unexpected, and I feel like it's something that's really not out right now [...] There's gonna be things that people do expect from me and then there's gonna be things that are not expected from me. Like, it's a lot of lover girl things too on my album [...] I've been heartbroken, and then I've been loving again, and then I'm exploring again."

