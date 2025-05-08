Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were spotted in New York City, this week, further fueling rumors that the two are dating. In a video recorded of the New England Patriots wide receiver, a fan accidentally caught Cardi B in the background.

The video has been circulating on social media, Thursday, with fans sharing plenty of laughs about the situation. "Cardi getting him his street cred," one user joked on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "B*tch how did you catch they yall hes detectives."

Their trip to Harlem comes after Cardi B made an appearance at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday night. Following that event, she and Diggs were also spotted by fans heading to an after party together.

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Dating?

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs still haven't officially confirmed their relationship. Cardi did seemingly address the rumors on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces, last month, however. “It’s been a couple of weeks and I haven’t addressed nothing,” she said at the time. “Because it’s like… You know when you got a gorgeous [man] loving you from head to toe? It’s like, I don’t really give a f*ck what anybody says when you got a real fine [man] that love you from head to toe.”

Prior to dating Diggs, Cardi was married to Offset for a number of years. The two share three children. Cardi filed for divorce from the Migos rapper, last summer. When fans trolled Offset in response to Cardi's apparent relationship with Diggs, he wrote back on Instagram: “I’m happy for her !!”