Stefon Diggs can be seen chatting with several women on a yacht off the coast of Miami in a video circulating on social media. From other posts online, it appears that his girlfriend, Cardi B, was also on the same boat. In the clip, the group of girls refer to him as "daddy." It's unclear what he's saying to them.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been having mixed reactions to the antics. "She really thought she was getting better with Athletic Offset?" one fan joked. Another remarked: "They definitely got to have an WIDE OPEN Relationship cause this is crazy right off." Others suggested that Cardi was probably unfazed by the behavior. "Cardi was probably the one recording this video lol," one user wrote. One more added: "Nothing flirtatious about this. Yall looking to cause trouble where it’s not."

Diggs has been rumored to be dating Cardi for a number of months following her divorce from Offset, last year. While they've mostly avoided speaking about their relationship in public, they've attended several events together, including a New York Knicks playoff game against the Boston Celtics, earlier this month.

Stefon Diggs Cardi B

In other news, Cardi B is currently working on her long-awaited sophomore album. Speaking with Billboard back in April, she provided an update on what fans can expect from the project. "I feel like my album is messy, she's a messy queen," she told the outlet at the time. "I feel like it's unexpected, and I feel like it's something that's really not out right now [...] There's gonna be things that people do expect from me and then there's gonna be things that are not expected from me. Like, it's a lot of lover girl things too on my album [...] I've been heartbroken, and then I've been loving again, and then I'm exploring again."