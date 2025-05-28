Stefon Diggs Flirts With Several Women Calling Him "Daddy" On The Same Boat As Cardi B

BY Cole Blake 1419 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Cardi B has been rumored to be dating Stefon Diggs for several months following her divorce from Offset, last year.

Stefon Diggs can be seen chatting with several women on a yacht off the coast of Miami in a video circulating on social media. From other posts online, it appears that his girlfriend, Cardi B, was also on the same boat. In the clip, the group of girls refer to him as "daddy." It's unclear what he's saying to them.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been having mixed reactions to the antics. "She really thought she was getting better with Athletic Offset?" one fan joked. Another remarked: "They definitely got to have an WIDE OPEN Relationship cause this is crazy right off." Others suggested that Cardi was probably unfazed by the behavior. "Cardi was probably the one recording this video lol," one user wrote. One more added: "Nothing flirtatious about this. Yall looking to cause trouble where it’s not."

Diggs has been rumored to be dating Cardi for a number of months following her divorce from Offset, last year. While they've mostly avoided speaking about their relationship in public, they've attended several events together, including a New York Knicks playoff game against the Boston Celtics, earlier this month.

Read More: Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Capricorn Clark Alleges He Kidnapped Her Over Missing Jewelry

Stefon Diggs Cardi B

In other news, Cardi B is currently working on her long-awaited sophomore album. Speaking with Billboard back in April, she provided an update on what fans can expect from the project. "I feel like my album is messy, she's a messy queen," she told the outlet at the time. "I feel like it's unexpected, and I feel like it's something that's really not out right now [...] There's gonna be things that people do expect from me and then there's gonna be things that are not expected from me. Like, it's a lot of lover girl things too on my album [...] I've been heartbroken, and then I've been loving again, and then I'm exploring again."

As for a release date, however, that's a bit more unclear. During a recent livestream, she complained about delays pushing the date back. "Right now it's really really really not my fault," she explained, as caught by The Jasmine Brand. "Well it kind of is, but it's kind of not ... I'm trying to get everything at the same time. This bundle sh*t be annoying, I'm not even gonna lie. This bundle sh*t be annoying."

Read More: Diddy's Ex-Assistant Disses Cassie During Trial Testimony As She Prepares To Give Birth

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Update Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Delivers Major Update On New Album While Venting About Delays 1399
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals Music Cardi B Takes Stefon Diggs To Harlem As Dating Rumors Continue To Circulate 5.7K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMPACT AWARDS Music Cardi B To Receive ASCAP's Voice Of The Culture Award As Fans Continue Waiting For Her Sophomore Album 335
Cardi B Vents Late Features Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Vents About Late Features As She Prepares To Unleash “Iconic” New Album 1.8K