For context, this happened on the New Rory & Mal podcast's latest episode alongside cohost Demaris. They were discussing how women sometimes put other women's narratives down, which led Demaris to call out people wanting her to criticize Cardi's new romance.

"Are you holding Cardi accountable?" Rory asked, although he said he didn't really mean anything by it. It was a response to a general question about holding men accountable. Nevertheless, this innocuous comment led for the trio to comment on the Bronx femcee's love life.

She did not take lightly to this, as she proved in a message on her Instagram broadcast channel. "When a white man like Rory talkin about I need to be held accountable for s**t he don’t know one thing about really makes me see red," Cardi B said of the Stefon Diggs discussions. "STFU you white b***h before I light a match up your a**."

Then, Demaris chimed in on Twitter to defend Rory. "Aww I feel bad bc Rory was just joking to segue the topic... he wasn't being negative. Mal deserves this smoke he was the one arguing with us [three crying emojis," she tweeted. "Aewww Deum sorry Rory," Cardi replied.

This is far from the first time Cardi B has addressed the Stefon Diggs rumors. She previously seemed to clap back at cheating accusations against him. Then again, these could just be random posts, references, and memes fans are just looking too deeply into.