Cardi B Calls Out Rory For Commenting On Her Relationship With Stefon Diggs

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1410 Views
Cardi B Rory Relationship Stefon Diggs Hip Hop News
Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B presents the award for best rap album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B ended up apologizing to Rory soon after, as the general podcast discussions with Mal and Demaris were her true target.

Cardi B has never shied away from clapping back at people online, even if she might get ahead of herself sometimes. Her most recent target, per Complex, was none other than Rory Farrell. Why? Because he seemingly went a little too far while talking about her purported relationship with Stefon Diggs.

For context, this happened on the New Rory & Mal podcast's latest episode alongside cohost Demaris. They were discussing how women sometimes put other women's narratives down, which led Demaris to call out people wanting her to criticize Cardi's new romance.

"Are you holding Cardi accountable?" Rory asked, although he said he didn't really mean anything by it. It was a response to a general question about holding men accountable. Nevertheless, this innocuous comment led for the trio to comment on the Bronx femcee's love life.

She did not take lightly to this, as she proved in a message on her Instagram broadcast channel. "When a white man like Rory talkin about I need to be held accountable for s**t he don’t know one thing about really makes me see red," Cardi B said of the Stefon Diggs discussions. "STFU you white b***h before I light a match up your a**."

Rory Cardi B

Then, Demaris chimed in on Twitter to defend Rory. "Aww I feel bad bc Rory was just joking to segue the topic... he wasn't being negative. Mal deserves this smoke he was the one arguing with us [three crying emojis," she tweeted. "Aewww Deum sorry Rory," Cardi replied.

This is far from the first time Cardi B has addressed the Stefon Diggs rumors. She previously seemed to clap back at cheating accusations against him. Then again, these could just be random posts, references, and memes fans are just looking too deeply into.

Nevertheless, relationship rumors are never fun to handle online for their subjects, whether they're really dating or not. We will see if Cardi, Rory, Mal, and Demaris have more to say about this situation or if they will call it here. It doesn't seem that deep to begin with. But all parties know how ugly things can get if people aren't respectful and don't use common sense.

