Stefon Diggs Announces The Sex Of His Child With Cardi B

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are currently expecting their first child together, and recently, the athlete dropped a huge hint about their baby to be. During an interview with PEOPLE at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this week, he revealed the sex, making it clear that he couldn't be happier.

“It’s a boy,” he announced. “That’s enough for me. [...] I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around."

During the event, Diggs also confirmed that the child is expected to arrive sometime very soon, though an official due date hasn't been made public. “It’s supposed to happen real soon,” he shared. “So, wish us both luck.”

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cardi and Diggs went public with their relationship at a New York Knicks playoff game in May of this year. This followed months of rumors and the "Enough" performer's messy split from Offset.

A newborn baby isn't all that's in Cardi's future, however. During a chat with fans on Twitter Spaces last month, she revealed that she plans to drop a new album very soon, despite just unleashing her highly anticipated sophomore album. Moreover, she confirmed that she does not plan on putting out a deluxe edition of Am I The Drama?, even though fans have been requesting it.

"I see you guys asking for a deluxe or asking to do a remix album like Charli X[CX] or something," she explained. "Unfortunately, I am not doing none of that. [...] What I gave y'all is what y'all getting."