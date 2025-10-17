Cardi B Explains Why She's Still Clubbing Even While Pregnant

Cardi B is already one of the more polarizing rappers right now and these comments she's just made will probably not help. The soon-to-be mother five is raising eyebrows after talking about not being able to turn down clubbing even while pregnant.

In a livestream clip sniped by Live Bitez, she defended her decision to do so, citing her being an "entertainer." On top of that, Cardi B says it also just comes down to her and her friends being night owls. "Me and my friends are not the type of friends to go out to dinner, shopping, brunches, vacations... We like to do nighttime sh*t."

Her habits are dividing folks on social media with some condemning her decision-making and others supporting whatever she likes. "Entertainer or not a pregnant person shouldn’t be in the club. It takes a split second for [poo emoji] to go left."

Conversely, a Bardi Gang member writes, "Y’all always hating in these comments, GO GET SOME MONEY or some!! Be worried about the wrong sht. Sitting up behind a keyboard all day just talking sht!! Slow asf."

So, yeah, it's safe to say that she's causing controversy once more.

Cardi B BIA Beef

There's also another moment in the video that some viewers caught that may cause a stir. Towards the end of the video, one of Cardi's kids asks about going shopping. But she dismisses her saying that it's essentially Offset's job.

"Did she jus tell her daughter you going to yo dads tomorrow ask him to buy u sh*t or am I tripping [laughing emoji]." "She definitely did," one fan confirms.

This clip follows her recent string of beefs, with her BIA battle being the latest to generate headlines. In a recent interview, she explained why she won't be responding to Cardi's "Pretty & Petty" diss track anytime soon.