Cardi B Explains Why She's Still Clubbing Even While Pregnant

BY Zachary Horvath 239 Views
2025 Global Citizen Festival
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Cardi B performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park on September 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Cardi B gave birth to baby Blossom last September and she's currently carrying around another courtesy of Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B is already one of the more polarizing rappers right now and these comments she's just made will probably not help. The soon-to-be mother five is raising eyebrows after talking about not being able to turn down clubbing even while pregnant.

In a livestream clip sniped by Live Bitez, she defended her decision to do so, citing her being an "entertainer." On top of that, Cardi B says it also just comes down to her and her friends being night owls. "Me and my friends are not the type of friends to go out to dinner, shopping, brunches, vacations... We like to do nighttime sh*t."

Her habits are dividing folks on social media with some condemning her decision-making and others supporting whatever she likes. "Entertainer or not a pregnant person shouldn’t be in the club. It takes a split second for [poo emoji] to go left."

Conversely, a Bardi Gang member writes, "Y’all always hating in these comments, GO GET SOME MONEY or some!! Be worried about the wrong sht. Sitting up behind a keyboard all day just talking sht!! Slow asf."

So, yeah, it's safe to say that she's causing controversy once more.

Cardi B BIA Beef

There's also another moment in the video that some viewers caught that may cause a stir. Towards the end of the video, one of Cardi's kids asks about going shopping. But she dismisses her saying that it's essentially Offset's job.

"Did she jus tell her daughter you going to yo dads tomorrow ask him to buy u sh*t or am I tripping [laughing emoji]." "She definitely did," one fan confirms.

This clip follows her recent string of beefs, with her BIA battle being the latest to generate headlines. In a recent interview, she explained why she won't be responding to Cardi's "Pretty & Petty" diss track anytime soon.

"This isn’t even about her, this is really about real artists. Like, the artists that get up and go to the studio and care about the creative and do their work and have limited resources. I’m speaking for them. This is not even about her anymore... I would be doing a disservice to myself with everything I’ve put into this album, making this about her. I could just go and I could drop something at any time. That came a year ago, I dropped that record a year ago. I would be doing a disservice to myself, I’ll say that."

