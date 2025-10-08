It goes without saying that Cardi B has been through a lot in the past few years. Back in 2024, for example, she and Offset decided to go their separate ways for good after spending several years together. To make matters even more complicated, she was pregnant with their third child when they filed for divorce. The split got messy too, with both artists exchanging insults and accusations on social media for the world to see.

On top of that, Cardi was dealing with serious pressure on the career front, drama with peers, and more. During a recent appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, the femcee opened up about how all of this impacted her, and how she ultimately was able to overcome it.

“I felt the love dying from my end — from my end, from his end. I was very lonely because I chose to be lonely," she explained. “While it was dying, I had a human growing in me, and I just kept thinking, 'What’s life going to be without this person? What’s life going to be like, raising my last child without this person? What’s life going to be with that person not being my friend anymore?'”

Cardi B & Offset Divorce

“When you have those types of thoughts, it will make you sad. It will get you depressed. It will have you lost," she added. "But I overcame that.” According to Cardi, it took therapy and time to get her where she is now, but she's stronger than ever.

Nowadays, Cardi B is in what appears to be a happy relationship with Stefon Diggs. The two of them are even expecting a child. She appeared on TODAY with Jenna & Friends last month, where she admitted that she's open to getting married again despite the chaos surrounding her divorce.

"I would get married again," she said. "I believe in love, I'm like a hopeless romantic."