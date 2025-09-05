Cardi B Says Only She Provides For Her & Offset's Kids

Offset expressed that he wanted to "move on in peace" on KIARI, but that doesn't mean that Cardi B does. The Bronx superstar stated in a new feature with Billboard that she is taking care of all three of their kids without any assistance. They share seven-year-old daughter Kulture, four-year-old son Wave, and Blossom, who will be one this week.

But even though this what she says in the case, Cardi B loves being a mother at the end of the day. "I do everything for my kids. I’m the only provider and you know what? Ain’t no complaining about it. I love them so much and they ground me. Sometimes I be so exhausted and it’s not even about work, it’s just life. If you think when you get rich you’re going to stop working, you’re never going to stop working," she stated.

While its no secret that she is very well off, the "Outside" songwriter is making sure to raise her children like how her mom brought her up. "To this day, I still talk about how hard my mom worked. I had a very rough childhood, but my mom always made sure we ain’t go to no shelter. I want my kids to be like, 'My mom made sure I had everything that I wanted.'"

Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA?

Cardi B filed for divorce a second time from Offset, doing so in July 2024. It's still not finalized yet, but the former couple has made it about as official as they can without the proper documentation. She's moved on with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the exes have traded numerous shots at one another on social media.

It's sure to be a topic of discussion given the title of her sophomore album AM I THE DRAMA? which drops on September 19. It's led by "Outside," "Imaginary Playerz," and even her earlier 2020's decade hits such as "Up" and "WAP."

The wait has been extremely long (seven years) but on top of bringing a third child into the world, her split, and her recent civil assault lawsuit, Cardi is also just a perfectionist.