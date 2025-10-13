Cardi B, despite some tremendous achievements and emotional, personal victories, didn't have the best time as a 32-year-old. It was a 12-month stretch that came with a lot of drama, quarrels, and mental stress. She initiated her divorce with Offset, her husband of about seven years.

While she did win her assault lawsuit against a former security guard, Emani Ellis, it was a taxing experience. $24 million dollars was on the line for her to cough up, and it caused her to miss her kids' first days back to school.

But now that she's 33 as of Saturday, October 11, Cardi B is looking to move past all of that and start anew. She hinted at that change in her birthday post to her Instagram per Complex.

"Thank you to everyone for all the birthday wishes! Every one normally makes their new year resolution on Jan 1st but I made mine last night! Im feeling lucky but most of all blessed! Year 32 was a year I’ll never forget!" the Bronx femcee began her caption.

But [winking face emoji] 33 is the Jesus year and I must say I never felt so covered and so protected by the man above himself. He never fails to remind me that I’m chosen and that I’m anointed and that’s the best gift I could ever ask for. Thank you all for supporting me and loving me! I love yall back!" she concluded.

Cardi B Beefs

Hopefully, year 33 will be a much more peaceful 12 months in comparison. She is already facing another lawsuit, with this being of copyright infringement.

Moreover, as we alluded to, beefs were something that Cardi B found herself in every other week. Joe Budden, Nicki Minaj, BIA, Ice Spice, and JT are just a few that come to mind.

Of course, some if not all of these were either initiated or reinstated by her by way of her explosive LP, AM I THE DRAMA? BIA has been the most recent one she's been pouring her energy into, and it seems like it's not over just yet.