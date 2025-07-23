Cardi B Sued Over Infamous Las Vegas Microphone Throwing Incident

The lawsuit comes as Cardi B is gearing up to finally release her long-awaited sophomore studio album, "Am I The Drama?"

Cardi B is facing a new lawsuit from a woman who claims she allegedly threw a microphone at her during a performance in Las Vegas in 2023. According to TMZ, the anonymous woman is accusing her of assault and battery over the incident.

The plaintiff claims Cardi asked people in the crowd to throw water at her to beat the heat. In turn, the fan next to her threw water at Cardi, which seemed to infuriate the Invasion of Privacy rapper. She responded by throwing her mic into the crowd.

Police investigated the move at the time, but ultimately decided against pursuing any charges. A video of the microphone throwing went viral on social media as well.

Cardi B New Album "Am I The Drama?"

The lawsuit comes as Cardi B is gearing up for the release of her new album, Am I The Drama?. She finally announced the project as her long-awaited sophomore album, last month, confirming it'll release on September 19th. She dropped her debut album all the way back in 2018.

“Seven years, and the time has come,” she said on Instagram, as caught by Pitchfork. “Seven years of love, life, and loss, seven years, I gave them grace, but, now, I give them hell. I learned power is not given; it’s taken. I’m shedding feathers and no more tears, I’m not back; I’m beyond. I’m not your villain; I’m your karma. The time is here. The time is now.”

Am I The Drama? will feature the singles “Outside,” “Up,” and “WAP.” She addressed the backlash to including "Up" and "WAP," considering they released in 2021 and 2020 respectively, on X (formerly Twitter). “This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this,” she began. “WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home.”

