Cardi B 2018 Assault Case: Alleged Victim Says Femcee's "Celebrity Status" Cost Her A Job

"Got her own self fired, and yet in America, the celeb gets sued," Cardi responded to the drama online.

Hayley Hynes
Cardi B is a proud mother of two beautiful children, Kulture and Wave, who she'll do anything to protect. Her maternal instinct kicked in before her oldest was born, as you may recall from a messy incident that stems back to 2018. At the time, the rising rap diva was leaving a doctor's appointment when a security guard named Emani Ellis spotted Cardi and allegedly began recording her. Only a few months pregnant at the time, the East Coast icon was feeling particularly vulnerable. Ellis claims that she "struck her head, face, and body," using her "long fingernails" to cause "facial injuries" that required cosmetic surgery.

"[Cardi] was the aggressor and attacked [Ellis] while she was employed as a security guard. Defendant was not injured in this incident," a newly filed motion obtained by Radar Online says. "Defendant's intention was to cause injuries to Plaintiff so she could not return to work. Defendant even used her celebrity status to get Plaintiff fired from her post as a security guard."

"Defendant by threats, coercion, intimidation, physical force including assault & battery, prevented Plaintiff from returning to work as a security guard, which was something she had a right to do under the law," the new documents continue. At the time (February 2018), Cardi hadn't told her millions of followers about her pregnancy. As a result, she was clearly on high alert about protecting her family's privacy. She and Ellis will be heading to court for trial on May 31, according to the outlet.

New Yorker Defends Herself As Gossip Circulates

Cardi B Responds

Rather than brushing off the bad vibes, the "WAP" artist is speaking out online ahead of her court date. "She was a security recording me while I was going to my OBGYN while I was four months pregnant," Cardi B wrote on @thejasminebrand's post about the situation. "Got her own self fired, and yet in America the celeb gets sued," she vented. Check back later for any updates on the lawsuit and your other favourite celebs.

