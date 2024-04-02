Best Rap Albums & Songs Of March 2024

Overall, March was a great month for music as we were blessed with a plethora of amazing projects and songs. Having said that, it only makes sense that we would count down the best rap albums and songs of the month. We have been doing that every single month of the year so far, and we will continue to do so for the entirety of 2024. Below, you can find our staff's favorite albums, as well as the songs they have continued to bump consistently.

Future & Metro Boomin - We Don't Trust You

When Future and Metro Boomin dropped We Don't Trust You, fans immediately rushed to the track "Like That," for very obvious reasons. However, the entire album is just fantastic. Metro has always had the it factor when it comes to his production. Moreover, Future remains one of the most influential rappers of all-time. He has not lost a single step, and when he combines with Metro, it always turns into gold. We can't wait for the second album which is due out on April 12th.

ScHoolBoy Q - Blue Lips

It had been five years since ScHoolboy Q had given us an album. However, with Blue Lips, he certainly made the wait worth it. Overall, this is a project that showcases Q at his best. From the lyrics to the storytelling to the production choices, everything here is on a whole other level. TDE has always put out quality projects, and this is absolutely no exception. We're happy to have Q back, and we hope he delivers another album in the not-do-distant future.

MIKE & Tony Seltzer - Pinball

MIKE is one of those artists who is able to put out album of the year contenders seemingly at will. At the end of the day, Pinball, a collaborative album with Tony Seltzer, is a great example of this. Once again, MIKE delivers some fantastic flows and bars. The production throughout the project is otherworldly, and MIKE slides over it with ease. Furthermore, there are some dope features throughout the album. "On God" with Earl Sweatshirt and Tony Shhnow proves to be a perfect example of this.

Flo Millo - Fine Ho Stay

Lastly, when it comes to the album category, we have Fine Ho, Stay by Flo Milli. When the artist dropped "Never Lose Me," it was clear she had a hit on her hands. Once she added Cardi B and SZA to the mix, it was a cheat code. However, the entire album is amazing. Flo Milli is a hitmaker, plain and simple. From singing to rapping, she can really do it all, and her hooks are always catchy. If we continue to get more of this, Flo Milli's ascension in the hip-hop world will be complete.

Sexyy Red - "Get It Sexyy"

Last year, Sexyy Red cemented herself as a bonafide hitmaker. Overall, she can crank out hits at will. Sure, her bars and flows aren't next level, but they are extremely confident. Not to mention, while her lyrics are extraordinarily raunchy, they are funny and make for some viral moments. On "Get It Sexyy," the artist has given us yet another anthem. It feels like she just cannot miss with these songs. Now that she has Drake in her corner, we're going to be seeing a whole lot more of Sexyy, very soon.

On the same day that Kendrick Lamar broke the internet, Big Sean dropped "Precision." Once again, it felt like Kendrick was purposely trying to take away from Sean's moment. However, Sean was able to emerge through the noise. "Precision" is a great return track from the artist. His hitmaking abilities are still very much prevalent, and he has matured significantly with his bars. As for the production here, it is anthemic and uplifting in a way that is perfect for the spring and summer months.

Cardi B - "Enough"

Cardi B is at the top of her game right now. Although it has been years since her debut album, there is no doubt that she is in album mode. There is no greater indication of this than the song "Enough." Once again, Cardi gives us one of her signature anthems. It is the kind of song you just want to rap along to. Furthermore, it reaffirms the fact that Cardi has one of the most commanding voices in the rap game. Hopefully, the album is real and it gets here in time for the summer.

Don Toliver "Deep In The Water"

Don Toliver is an artist who is always going to bring the vibes. His singing voice is lovely, and ever since he got together with Kali Uchis, it feels like he has brought things up a step. It also helps he uses her as inspiration for song writing. That is especially the case on "Deep In The Water," which is yet another display of Toliver's talents. It seems like a new album is on the horizon, and we can't wait to get the full thing. Hopefully, we get some variety, as "Deep In The Water" is definitely a continuation of what Toliver has already given us. Albeit a heightened version of that sound.

Playboi Carti - "Ketamine"

Playboi Carti is someone who is very mysterious with his releases. At this point, we don't know what to expect from him. However, "Ketamine" was a delightful surprise earlier this month. It is part of the rollout for his album I Am Music, which has no real release date. However, you can't help but love the energy in this song. Carti is still doing that deep voice cadence, and he is embracing the punk and metal aesthetics that helped Whole Lotta Red standout. We cannot wait to hear what this entire album will be like.

Future & Metro Boomin ft. Kendrick Lamar - "Like That"

"Like That" is a song that needs no introduction. Overall, it features Kendrick Lamar and it contains some shots directed at Drake and J. Cole. This was a song that was destined for greatness from the start. Not to mention, Kendrick and Future just sound amazing over it. Metro's production and sampling is top notch, making this a true contender for song of the year.

Let us know your favorite rap albums and songs of the year so far, in the comments section below.