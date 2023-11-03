Ari Fletcher Fires Back At Rah Ali For “Demon” Diss, Claims To Have Her Address

Rah Ali recently took to social media, dissing Ari Fletcher for a recent episode of The Impact: Atlanta. In the episode, Fletcher sits down with her biological father for the first time ever. The two had an emotional conversation about his absence from her life, with Fletcher calling the meet-up a "letdown." While the vulnerable moment led to an outpouring of support for Fletcher from her fans, Rah Ali took it as an opportunity to throw shade at the reality star.

"When you're such a low life even your Daddy don't want to deal with you," she wrote. "He knew you were a demon from birth." This sparked a heated response from Fletcher, who made it clear that she's not messing around. "Rah I got your address and your social find you somebody to play with. Cause I'm feeling real like a 'demon' right now," she warned.

Read More: Ari Fletcher Reveals She Has Complimentary Weed At Her House For Guests, Shouts Out Moneybagg Yo For The Idea

Ari Fletcher And Rah Ali's Twitter Beef

"Keep eating crumbs off the floor b*tch," she added. "I been pressing old soggy b*tches all my life without even applying no pressure." Things only escalated from there, as Rah continued to taunt Fletcher. She responded to the Chicago native's original reply, telling her, "come and get me baby." Rah went on to drop some hints about her location.

"Rah you ready to wake up out your sleep in cold sweats again," she fired back. "You know I get the best of you. I control you. Im finna be her topic for the next year and a half. You my slave b*tch!" Rah went on to share a photo of her child, who Fletcher previously threatened to "beat" out of her. What do you think of Rah Ali and Ari Fletcher's beef? Do you think Rah went too far by dissing Fletcher's relationship with her father? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Cardi B Got Punched By Rah Ali, Jason Lee Claims

[Via]