Jerrika Karlae Denies Rumors She Was “Violent” Towards Ari Fletcher’s Friend Tuson

Recently, Jerrika Karlae took to social media to address some recent rumors that she was violent towards Ari Fletcher's friend, Tuson. According to her, her touching his nose is being depicted as far more serious than it actually was in order to create a storyline on The Impact: Atlanta. She adds that the way she's portrayed on the show is inaccurate, which is so upsetting to her that she's stopped watching altogether.

"When I had bopped him on the nose for one, of course clips are broken up, all of this stuff. We was laughing and whatever. Like, I had made a comment but it was still jokes... He had told the whole cast that I had mushed him in his face so hard, that I was violent. I didn't even like the way that I was being depicted," she told followers.

Read More: Ari Fletcher Has Heartfelt Conversation With Her Father, Their First-Ever Meeting

Jerrika Karlae Says She Was Inaccurately Depicted

"Nonetheless, however, I mean sh*t it is what it is," she added. Karlae continued, describing how her experience on season three of the show has been so far. "Season three has been super cr*zy," she explained. "Every single episode. Like, I stopped watching because I was just like, 'this is not me, this is not how I am.'" This is far from the first time drama stemming from the series unfolded on social media, however. On a recent episode, Fletcher also had a heart-to-heart with her father about his absence from her life. She opened up to him about all of the milestones of her life he missed out on, eventually calling his explanation for his absence "bullsh*t" in a confessional. Rah Ali later took to the opportunity to diss Fletcher for the heartfelt moment, calling her a "demon."

What do you think of Jerrika Karlae defending herself amid rumors she got physical with Tuson? Do you think she crossed the line, or are her The Impact: Atlanta cast mates overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ari Fletcher Fires Back At Rah Ali For “Demon” Diss, Claims To Have Her Address

[Via]