Jerrika Karlae wants people to stop sharing Young Thug and Gunna’s unreleased music. The two rappers are currently in jail for a RICO indictment, from earlier this year.

“Stop Leaking Spider & Wunn Music Please,” Karlae wrote on her Instagram Story with a face palm emoji.

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Thug is being charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO act as well as several other felonies related to the possession of illegal substances and illegal firearms.

Karlae previously said that she had spoken with Thug since his arrest, revealing that he’s doing well despite the situation.

“He’s doing good, actually, and he’s in great spirits,” she told The Progress Report Podcast in June. “I feel like this is just a moment for him to learn a lot of lessons.”

She added: “He was like, ‘Keep your head in the game, wake up every day and put a smile on your face and be thankful, and we good.’ He was like, ‘I love my fans’ and stuff like that, and that was it.”

Thug and Gunna’s trial is scheduled to commence on January 9, 2023; however, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis recently asked the court to delay the date until March 27 to give more time for other defendants in the YSL indictment to secure legal counsel.

Check out Karlae’s recent post below.