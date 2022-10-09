Young Thug and Gunna’s trial date could be pushed back to March, after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a 10-page motion on Thursday to delay the date. The reason stems from many of those named in the 28-person RICO case not yet having legal representation.

As of now, the trial is scheduled for January 9, 2023, but if Willis gets her way, it will begin on March 27.

(Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

In her motion, Willis explained that March would be in line with the speedy trial rights of the defendants who are prepared while allowing additional time to those who need it.

“A continuance to the final week in March would protect the speedy trial rights of those who have asserted those rights, while also ensuring that the additional eight defendants have properly prepared appointed counsel,” Willis said.

The motion also argued that the defendants should be tried together as they allegedly participated in the same conspiracy and similar evidence would be used across each trial.

The judge is expected to make a decision on the motion later this month.

Thug and Gunna were originally arrested back in May after being named in the 56-count RICO indictment.

[Via]