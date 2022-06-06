30-year-old Young Thug is due to remain behind bars for the foreseeable future after being denied bond in the ongoing YSL Gang indictment case, and while we won't likely receive a direct update from him anytime soon, his on-again-off-again partner Jerrika Karlae has given some very positive insight into how the father of six has been coping behind bars following his arrest and the untimely passing of Lil Keed.

"Yeah, I spoke to him," she told hosts on The Progress Report Podcast. "He's doing good, actually, and he's in great spirits. I feel like this is just a moment for him to learn a lot of lessons."

Prince Williams/Getty Images

Funnily enough, she shared that Thugger has actually been the one to give her advice on how to cope with the troubling situation that's separated them, showing just how strong his mental attitude is.

"Honestly, he was giving me advice on how to... He was like, 'Keep your head in the game, wake up every day and put a smile on your face and be thankful, and we good.'" she revealed, adding that the rapper mentioned how much he loves his fans as well.





Another recent update on the YSL case comes from YFN Lucci's lawyer, Drew Findling, who believes that the entire thing is a result of racial profiling. "What I think is that we've exaggerated what gangs are in Atlanta. We've exaggerated what RICO is in Atlanta," he told TMZ.

"We're not really indicting anybody for Quentin Tarantino films, are we? We're not indicting anybody for 'I shot the sheriff, but I didn't shoot the deputy,'" he continued. "It's completely f*cking racist. That's what it is."

Check out Karlae's full interview on The Progress Report below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.